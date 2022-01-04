House hunt Everett: See what’s on the market now

(Everett, PA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Everett than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

308 Penn St, Bedford, 15522 5 Beds 4 Baths | $528,000 | Apartment | 2,872 Square Feet | Built in 1890

Here's your chance to live in historic Bedford, PA, one of the most beautiful small towns in Pennsylvania. This picturesque downtown Victorian features a breathtaking entrance that will transport you to a gentler time with lavish original woodwork, a custom woven carpet and Victorian details throughout. The first floor sitting room features original floor to ceiling windows that open onto a generous, covered porch from which you can watch the seasons change in the valley. The second floor features three comfortable bedrooms and three new bathrooms. The third floor has plenty of space for your family. This lovely home also features a large patio with gazebo and shed, and a large, and one bedroom apartment over a separate full garage with workspace, which can be used for income or guests.

174 S. Woodcock Valley Rd, Hopewell, 16650 2 Beds 1 Bath | $79,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,035 Square Feet | Built in 1890

Are you a first-time home buyer, an investor or looking to downsize? Come take a look at this charming, two bedroom home with an attached two-car garage. With a liittle TLC, this could be your cozy home or weekend getaway. It is located close to Yellow Creek, renowned for its trout fishing. The large, gently sloping lot is over one-half of an acre. Included in the sale is a 10 by 20 shed and a 14 by 56 single-wide trailer built in 1985 that has been used as a storage unit for the past 17 years. It could possibly be updated and used a rental unit. Property is located in a flood zone. There is another 1/2 acre parcel bordering the property that may be available if a buyer is wanting a larger lot. That parcel will have to be negotiated separately.

5752 Clear Ridge Road, Clearville, 15535 1 Bed 1 Bath | $64,900 | Single Family Residence | 956 Square Feet | Built in 1960

2.75 Acres in a private location. Well and Septic, house and outbuildings are in disrepair. Build your own home or cabin.

