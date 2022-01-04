Top homes for sale in Cherokee

(Cherokee, NC) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Cherokee. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

84 Kinross Lane, Waynesville, 28785 3 Beds 3 Baths | $810,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,830 Square Feet | Built in 2004

COMPLETELY REMODELED and move in ready! Wake each morning to incredible mountain views! Cozy up to the rock fireplace in the spacious great room and gaze out the large floor-to-ceiling windows displaying an abundance of natural light. Home is located on approximately 1.66 acres in the desirable gated community of Junaluska Highlands. The ample deck space exhibits beautiful panoramic mountain views year round! Home features a large master suite and comfortable easy living on the main level. Additional finished room and bath above garage. Complete home renovation in 2021. Please see disclosures for complete list of updates. Convenient to Waynesville, Lake Junaluska, and I-40.

40 Cricket Lane, Maggie Valley, 28751 2 Beds 2 Baths | $189,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,080 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Wonderful townhome with 2 bedrooms/1.5 baths, open great room & dining area with a gas fireplace. Main level has laundry area & half bath. Upstairs has 2 spacious bedrooms & a full bath. Convenient location in the heart of Maggie Valley or close to Waynesville, Asheville or Cherokee. $115 a month which includes city water.

123 Osprey Lane, Whittier, 28789 2 Beds 2 Baths | $330,000 | Cabin | 1,128 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Jackson County, NC Near Dillsboro. Lovely river frontage hidden away on the Tuckasegee River and a 2 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath home with 1128 sq. ft. on 1.10 Ac. Sit on the front deck and watch the rafters paddle down the river. Cabin has a new metal roof. Whole house filtering system. Property also features a nice covered gazebo, 2 car carport. Storage building, a shed for wood that supplies a wood fireplace and ALSO an RV hookup! Beautiful acreage! The home needs updates. Property could possibly be great for a small RV park or Cabins on the river. Private well. 2 Bedroom septic. Area attractions are Historic Dillsboro, Cherokee and Harrah's Casino. Bryson City and the Great Smokys Railway, Numerous biking and hiking trails not to mention some of the best fishing in the Smokies! Call for more info.

82 Pike Point, Waynesville, 28785 1 Bed 1 Bath | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 389 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Nestled next to Jonathan Creek, enjoy the simple and serene life in this 2020 park model RV with 1 bedroom and double loft! You'll appreciate easy maintenance in this 389 square-foot home with gorgeous surroundings that boast inspiring water and mountain views. Dogwood Lakes is a great community of small homes and includes pond, creek, and recreation area. Amazing scenic setting just 20 minutes from downtown Waynesville! Located in a special flood hazard area. Furniture included! For more info, please call 828-210-1697 or visit www.themattandmollyteam.com.

