Glendive, MT

Urban living in Glendive without a mansion? Townhomes for sale now

 2 days ago

(GLENDIVE, MT) These Glendive townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Along with proximity to urban offerings like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can entice home owners with lower maintenance requirements overall, thanks to their shared walls and minimal outdoor space.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

2021 Washington Drive, Glendive, 59330

3 Beds 3 Baths | $225,000 | Townhouse | 1,848 Square Feet | Built in 2015

This townhouse was built in 2016. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a nice sized pantry with beautiful wood cabinets. There is plenty of countertop space with an eat at bar. There is a large family room and dining room which is great for entertaining guests or quiet time at home. The main level has a large master bedroom complete with a full-size bathroom with granite countertops and dual sinks. There is a half bath with a pocket door and the laundry area, also located on the main. As you ascend upstairs, there are two more bedrooms, a full size bath, storage room and den. There is an attached double stall oversized finished garage and the yard has an UGS System. The owner's association cares for the landscape maintenance, snow removal and lawn maintenance with current HOA fees at $1,250/year.

2019 Washington Drive, Glendive, 59330

3 Beds 3 Baths | $225,000 | Townhouse | 1,848 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Nicely laid out Townhouse has a master suite on the main floor complete with a master bath with a double sink vanity. The Open Concept layout has a large dining room and family room. The kitchen has gorgeous granite counter tops, a large pantry, stainless steel appliances and plenty of high quality cabinetry. The laundry area is located on the main along with a half bath complete with a pocket door. Ascend upstairs where you'll find two additional bedrooms, a den, storage room and another full-size bathroom complete with a double sink vanity. Quality was not spared when this Townhouse was built in 2016. There is an attached finished over-sized double stall garage and the yard has an underground sprinkler system. The owner's association cares for the lawn and landscape maintenance and snow removal for the current cost of $1,250 per year.

