Mammoth Lakes, CA

Take a look at these Mammoth Lakes condominiums on the market now

 2 days ago

(MAMMOTH LAKES, CA) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Mammoth Lakes’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

These Mammoth Lakes condos have been selected from our classified listings:

2113 Meridian Blvd., Mammoth Lakes, 93546

2 Beds 2 Baths | $572,000 | Condominium | 928 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Great in town location with easy access to shuttle, Vons, restaurants and shops! Condo is in turn key condition and ready to rent or use for your mountain vacation home! This property has granite counter tops throughout, remodeled baths and tiled kitchen and bath floors! Sold fully furnished! Complex has a tennis court, pool, jacuzzi and rec room. Buyer to comply with the Town of Mammoth Lakes woodstove ordinance.

527 Lakeview Blvd, Mammoth Lakes, 93546

2 Beds 2 Baths | $669,000 | Condominium | 1,230 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Welcome to beautiful Silver Bear! This premiere location adjacent to Canyon Lodge & The Village Gondola make for easy access to skiing in the winter and hiking & mountain biking in the summer. This spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom corner end-unit condo is just steps to Canyon Lodge in Mammoth. The large open floor plan consists of approx.1230 sq ft. & is flooded with natural light. From the bright living room windows, enjoy views up to Canyon & Lincoln Mountain while cozying up to the large updated, natural stone, gas log fireplace which was recently serviced. Spacious bedrooms include flat screen TVs, ensuite bathrooms & lots of closet space. The unit is sold fully furnished, including washer & dryer. The unit contains forced air heat and the furnace was replaced in 2019. The condo comes with one assigned parking spot in the garage and one spot outside in the lot. Complex has an elevator! No need to carry bags, skis, snowboards, groceries and kids up & down the stairs! Amenities include: recreation room, outdoor fire pit and built-in bbq area, 2 outdoor jacuzzis (1 used as a cold plunge pool during summer months). A new roof & outdoor bbq were installed in 2019/2020.

