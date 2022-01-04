ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willcox, AZ

Check out these homes on the Willcox market now

Willcox Today
Willcox Today
 2 days ago

(Willcox, AZ) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Willcox than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

390 N Biddle Avenue, Willcox, 85643

0 Bed 0 Bath | $69,000 | Single Family Residence | 660 Square Feet | Built in 1979

7700 SQ FT LOT IN THE CITY OF WILLCOX . HAS A 600 SQ FT BURNT ADOBE STORAGE BUILDING ON THE PROPERTY WITH ELECTRIC AND WATER. LOT IS FENCED.

3843 N Joe Hines Road, Willcox, 85643

3 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,944 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Don't overlook this little bit of horse property. Custom Built in 1979 by Crawford Builders, this country property on slightly more than 2 acres faces east toward the Dos Cabezas Mountains. Freshly painted interior, three bedrooms, two bathrooms, laundry room, wood burning stove, chain link fence in the back plus plenty of room for a couple of horses.

540 N Bowie Avenue, Willcox, 85643

3 Beds 1 Bath | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Nice home in nice area of Willcox.Many upgrades and repairs. Home is move in ready. New metal roof, hot water heater, carpet, 200 amp electrical panel, wall plugs and switches. Kitchen and bathroom have been upgraded. Fresh paint inside and out side.

3840 N Johnson Saddle Road, Willcox, 85643

4 Beds 2 Baths | $900,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,568 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Great little ranch in Willcox with gorgeous views of the valley as it sits on a hill. This property has 2 wells. Well with solar pump keeps 1100 gallon storage tank full. Well with the submersible pump is used as backup and was tested on October 11th, 2021. well produces 7 gallons a minute. The mobile home is a 4 bedroom 2 bath home that faces North and South on the property. Total number of acreage is 403.07 Acres which include multiple parcels. New metal roof on the home. 1,287 square ft. shop, with a 20ft additional roof hangover and extra 20x30 slab for more working space. Corrals near the house.

