Bunker, MO

Homes for sale in Bunker: New listings

Bunker News Beat
Bunker News Beat
 2 days ago

(BUNKER, MO) Looking for a house in Bunker? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Take a look at these Bunker listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DSx1z_0dcWrAXT00

552 County Road 856, Bunker, 63629

3 Beds 2 Baths | $474,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,028 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Water, water, water!! 210.11 acres of prime Ozark property that backs up to thousands of acres of Mark Twain National Forest. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home w/ full basement, is nestled in the trees w/ spectacular views. Upper Bee Fork Creek bisects the property w/ 80 acres on the east side and the balance on the left, along w/ a spring/artesian well that produces 5 gallons of fresh water per minute. This property also has 2 wells, one for the home, and one for the shop. Master bedroom w/ bath, and walk-in closet. Home has central A/C w/ electric or wood for heat. Covered front porch, and back patio area. 30x50 shop w/ concrete floors, water, and electric. 10x15 garden shed. 8x15 extra outbuilding for storage. Attached covered carport, tuck under garage, and detached 3 car carport for lots of covered parking. Owner reports $75,000.00 dollars in marketable timber. Mostly wooded, w/ some open pasture. Deer and turkey are plentiful! This won't last long, call today for a private showing!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MCuHg_0dcWrAXT00

14269 Highway 72, Bunker, 63629

5 Beds 3 Baths | $470,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,920 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Country living with all the amenities! Check out the virtual tour! This 2 story brick home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on the main level and 2 more bedrooms (sleeping areas with no windows) and 1 full bath on the lower level. Carpeting or laminate flooring throughout, 36 inch solid 6 panel doors, new metal roof, above ground pool with multi level deck and amazing view! Comes with approx 38 ac m/l of level land/timber, barn, haybarn, poultry coop, shed, 2 garage bays of attached, 2 garage bays tucked under, and 2 car garage detached plus workshop and oversized parking pad to support RV or boat. Covered porch in front and back patio area has propane hook up for grill. Huge kitchen and pantry area for serving large groups. Rooms within are all good sized to accommodate large furniture. Kitchen and bedroom access the deck too. Cherry 1" slate pool table stays with home too. Peaceful and secluded, schedule a showing soon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EIQiH_0dcWrAXT00

101 Eagle Pride Dr, Bunker, 63629

3 Beds 1 Bath | $80,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Here is a wonderful investment opportunity. Three bedroom, one bath home that sits on a partially wooded lot. Full, unfinished, basement. A large 960 sq ft shop/garage just north of the house. Home is being sold AS-IS. Repairs will continue throughout listing period and price is negotiable depending on amount of work left to do.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mPMRO_0dcWrAXT00

15779 Hwy 72 N., Bunker, 63629

4 Beds 3 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,232 Square Feet | Built in 1941

Don't let this GEM of a Home Place slip by...Pure Serenity....35 ACRES M/L BACKS TO MARK TWAIN FOREST... Bring this BEAUTIFUL FARM back to its glory. AS IS Property. Room to create anything you envision. Homestead, Farm, Ranch, Recreational... Stonework Porches, and Stone Fireplace, Large Level Yard. Silos,Several covered structures w/ Concrete Floor and electric Work Areas, Hog Barn w/ Concrete Floor, Hog Pond, mix of open ground and Timber, abundant Wildlife. HOME needs lots of TLC. Entryway off Stone covered porch enters into a family room with stone fireplace, patio door to view beautiful yard. Large kitchen with dining room and large windows. formal living room and dining room, some hardwood floors, 4 bedrooms, Laundry Room, 2 1/2 baths, bonus room. MUST SEE to APPRECIATE. ADDITIONAL 141 acres across road can be purchased for $564,000.00 Buy all for $989,000.00

