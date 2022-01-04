Springdale-curious? These homes are on the market

(Springdale, WA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Springdale will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

4040 Springdale-Hunters Rd, Springdale, 99173 5 Beds 3 Baths | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,562 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Secluded open concept home on acreage. Main home feature over 2500 sq. ft. of living space with lots of updates. 5 large bedrooms with 2.5 bathrooms, living room, family/playroom, large kitchen with lots of cabinets and custom counter tops. PLUS BONUS Guest Home ADA accessible has pellet stove. Fenced back yard and garden space, large shop, and plenty room for pastures, Great well 18 GPM. Easy commute to Spokane. Call today for a private tour.

4594 Hwy 231, Springdale, 99173 3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,528 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Nestled on 10 flat fully fenced acres this home has stunning views and plenty of space to spread out. Featuring over 1500 square feet of living space that has been fully updated with a new kitchen which offers new cabinets, flooring, stainless steel appliances, lighting and vinyl windows. The new carpet throughout the home will have you feeling cozy all winter long. The main bedroom has a fully updated ensuite and a great sized master closet. An additional family room off the kitchen will give your family plenty of space to spread out! If you would like some quiet time, you can enjoy a cup of coffee in the sunroom off the living room or enjoy the beautiful stamped concrete patio off the back of the home. Do you have horses? This home features a barn which has been setup with 4 stalls and plenty of storage for all your needs. Don't miss out on this beautiful home that offers you everything you need for country living. Only 20 minutes to Chewelah and 40 minutes to North Spokane.

5161 Gennett, Springdale, 99173 3 Beds 3 Baths | $729,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,370 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Looking for peace and quiet? Look no further! This beautiful home that sits on 40 acres offers everything you need and more! Home has 3 bedrooms with a possible 4th and 3 bathrooms. All kitchen appliances stay. Basement offers great space for entertaining along with a wood burning stove. The possibilities are endless with this property. Bring your animals or your toys or both! 30x40 shop is insulated with concrete floor. The barn offers 2 stalls and a tact room. For the green thumb you can enjoy the green house and mature trees (3 large apple and one plum )There are 4 wells on the property and 2 septic's. Down by the hayloft there is a well and a septic ready for another home or in-law suite or just bring the camper and take advantage of the RV hook up with water. This property is a must see!

3900 Haverland Meadows, Valley, 99181 3 Beds 0 Bath | $1,750,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,528 Square Feet | Built in 1980

RECREATIONAL PARADISE, A VACATION DESTINATION OR SIMPLY A YEAR ROUND RETREAT. MAJESTIC ACREAGE & PRIVATE SETTING. CREEK, SPRINGS, PONDS & WILDLIFE GALORE. PANORAMIC VIEWS, INCREDIBLE HUNTING & FISHING. 912 LEVEL & ROLLING ACRES. COMFORTABLE 1 STORY HOME & OUTBUILDINGS. ACREAGE CURRENTLY IN THE WETLANDS RESERVE PROGRAM. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON PROGRAM,GO TO www.nrcs.usda.gov.com

