Single-family homes for sale in Howard

204 W Farmer Ave, Howard, 57349 3 Beds 2 Baths | $127,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,724 Square Feet | Built in 1912

Time to call home this charming, renovated, ready-to-move in home featuring 3 bedrooms and 1 1/2 bathrooms. With fresh paint, new flooring and completely remodeled kitchen, main level laundry, this home is worth the drive to Howard. Enjoy an extra large bedroom and walk-in closet next to an oversized full bath. Move in and start enjoying home ownership in the heart pheasant country.

606 S Main St, Howard, 57349 3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,064 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Over half an acre in one of the most desirable areas of town to live in small town, USA near the park and the pool! With over 2500 total square feet, there is room to build equity and have everything you need on one level. There are two rooms in the basement that could be used for bedrooms and LOTS of storage space. Room to build or just have more space to play. The kitchen appliances have recently been replaced and the backyard has a patio for entertaining. Come check out this ranch home in Howard, South Dakota!

