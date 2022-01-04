ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard, SD

Single-family homes for sale in Howard

Howard Journal
Howard Journal
 2 days ago

(HOWARD, SD) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Take a look at these Howard listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0htZjc_0dcWqOrQ00

204 W Farmer Ave, Howard, 57349

3 Beds 2 Baths | $127,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,724 Square Feet | Built in 1912

Time to call home this charming, renovated, ready-to-move in home featuring 3 bedrooms and 1 1/2 bathrooms. With fresh paint, new flooring and completely remodeled kitchen, main level laundry, this home is worth the drive to Howard. Enjoy an extra large bedroom and walk-in closet next to an oversized full bath. Move in and start enjoying home ownership in the heart pheasant country.

For open house information, contact Angela Peters, EXIT Realty Advantage at 605-270-2598

Copyright © 2022 Realtor Association of the Sioux Empire MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RASESD-22106321)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ho5kE_0dcWqOrQ00

606 S Main St, Howard, 57349

3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,064 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Over half an acre in one of the most desirable areas of town to live in small town, USA near the park and the pool! With over 2500 total square feet, there is room to build equity and have everything you need on one level. There are two rooms in the basement that could be used for bedrooms and LOTS of storage space. Room to build or just have more space to play. The kitchen appliances have recently been replaced and the backyard has a patio for entertaining. Come check out this ranch home in Howard, South Dakota!

For open house information, contact Angela Peters, EXIT Realty Advantage at 605-270-2598

Copyright © 2022 Realtor Association of the Sioux Empire MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RASESD-22107148)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
City
Howard, SD
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Family Homes#Financial Advisors#Home Ownership#Housing List#Sd#Americans#Time
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Howard Journal

Howard Journal

Howard, SD
11
Followers
362
Post
840
Views
ABOUT

With Howard Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy