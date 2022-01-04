Single-family homes for sale in Camden
(CAMDEN, AR) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.
From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.
Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.
If you’re Camden-curious, take a look at these listings today:
Cute Farm House With Large Barn Ready For Your Farm Animals or A Shop Located Just Out Of City Limits . Three Huge Beautiful Pecan Trees Will Provide Pecans To Share and Lots of Shade! House and Barn Have New Metal Roofs In 2019 Under Warranty, House Has New Siding since 2019, under warranty and New Windows Thru Out . This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home with a Bonus Room and Large Laundry Room has New Central Heat/Air installed in 2019 . There Are 3 Gas Wall Heaters That Will Remain. Part Of Back Yard Has 5 foot Chain Link Fence. Call Faith To See This ONE OF A KIND property TODAY. FAITH 870-818 -7621.
For open house information, contact Faith Herring-Covington, Real Estate Pros at 870-837-1777
Give me a call (Todd Whatley 870-314-9219) for a showing of this 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Camden Arkansas. This brick home has alot to offer with fenced yard, corner lot, and much more.
Brokers please submit all offers to
www.bidonhomes.com
For open house information, contact Todd Whatley, Century 21 United at 870-863-4011
Remarks coming
For open house information, contact Scott Fader, Joseph Walter Realty, LLC at 248-294-7848
Give me a call (Todd Whatley 870-314-9219) for a showing of this 3 bedroom 1 bath home located in Camden Arkansas. Home located on a beautiful corner lot.
For open house information, contact Todd Whatley, Century 21 United at 870-863-4011
Comments / 0