Single-family homes for sale in Camden

2405 Fairview Road, Camden, 71701 2 Beds 1 Bath | $79,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,256 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Cute Farm House With Large Barn Ready For Your Farm Animals or A Shop Located Just Out Of City Limits . Three Huge Beautiful Pecan Trees Will Provide Pecans To Share and Lots of Shade! House and Barn Have New Metal Roofs In 2019 Under Warranty, House Has New Siding since 2019, under warranty and New Windows Thru Out . This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home with a Bonus Room and Large Laundry Room has New Central Heat/Air installed in 2019 . There Are 3 Gas Wall Heaters That Will Remain. Part Of Back Yard Has 5 foot Chain Link Fence. Call Faith To See This ONE OF A KIND property TODAY. FAITH 870-818 -7621.

For open house information, contact Faith Herring-Covington, Real Estate Pros at 870-837-1777

415 Bruce Street, Camden, 71701 3 Beds 2 Baths | $38,325 | Single Family Residence | 1,274 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Give me a call (Todd Whatley 870-314-9219) for a showing of this 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Camden Arkansas. This brick home has alot to offer with fenced yard, corner lot, and much more.

Brokers please submit all offers to

www.bidonhomes.com

For open house information, contact Todd Whatley, Century 21 United at 870-863-4011

520 Chestnut Street, Camden, 71701 2 Beds 1 Bath | $4,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,110 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Remarks coming

For open house information, contact Scott Fader, Joseph Walter Realty, LLC at 248-294-7848

1606 Laurie Street, Camden, 71701 3 Beds 1 Bath | $15,500 | Single Family Residence | 912 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Give me a call (Todd Whatley 870-314-9219) for a showing of this 3 bedroom 1 bath home located in Camden Arkansas. Home located on a beautiful corner lot.

For open house information, contact Todd Whatley, Century 21 United at 870-863-4011