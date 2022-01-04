ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, AR

Single-family homes for sale in Camden

 2 days ago

(CAMDEN, AR) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

If you’re Camden-curious, take a look at these listings today:

2405 Fairview Road, Camden, 71701

2 Beds 1 Bath | $79,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,256 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Cute Farm House With Large Barn Ready For Your Farm Animals or A Shop Located Just Out Of City Limits . Three Huge Beautiful Pecan Trees Will Provide Pecans To Share and Lots of Shade! House and Barn Have New Metal Roofs In 2019 Under Warranty, House Has New Siding since 2019, under warranty and New Windows Thru Out . This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home with a Bonus Room and Large Laundry Room has New Central Heat/Air installed in 2019 . There Are 3 Gas Wall Heaters That Will Remain. Part Of Back Yard Has 5 foot Chain Link Fence. Call Faith To See This ONE OF A KIND property TODAY. FAITH 870-818 -7621.

For open house information, contact Faith Herring-Covington, Real Estate Pros at 870-837-1777

Copyright © 2022 ezMLS, Inc. All rights reserved.

415 Bruce Street, Camden, 71701

3 Beds 2 Baths | $38,325 | Single Family Residence | 1,274 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Give me a call (Todd Whatley 870-314-9219) for a showing of this 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Camden Arkansas. This brick home has alot to offer with fenced yard, corner lot, and much more.
Brokers please submit all offers to
For open house information, contact Todd Whatley, Century 21 United at 870-863-4011

Copyright © 2022 ezMLS, Inc. All rights reserved.

520 Chestnut Street, Camden, 71701

2 Beds 1 Bath | $4,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,110 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Remarks coming

For open house information, contact Scott Fader, Joseph Walter Realty, LLC at 248-294-7848

Copyright © 2022 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved.

1606 Laurie Street, Camden, 71701

3 Beds 1 Bath | $15,500 | Single Family Residence | 912 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Give me a call (Todd Whatley 870-314-9219) for a showing of this 3 bedroom 1 bath home located in Camden Arkansas. Home located on a beautiful corner lot.

For open house information, contact Todd Whatley, Century 21 United at 870-863-4011

Copyright © 2022 ezMLS, Inc. All rights reserved.

