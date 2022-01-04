ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Sterling, KY

Check out these houses for sale in Mt Sterling

Mt Sterling Times
 2 days ago

(MT STERLING, KY) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Mt Sterling area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

If you’re Mt Sterling-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VI1u6_0dcWplvo00

349 Slate Avenue, Owingsville, 40360

2 Beds 1 Bath | $114,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,203 Square Feet | Built in 1937

Conveniently located and affordable! Move-in ready! Fall in love with this adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in town with a nice yard- SO many updates completed in the last two years. Kitchen appliances remain-range, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Home has city water and sewer, natural gas heat and electric A/C. It's ready for you to move in and make it your new home! Close to I-64 and town amenities, schools, shopping, and more. You should find everything you need nearby. And you'll be close to Cave Run Lake for some fun outdoors, approx. 20 miles to recreational activities.

For open house information, contact Philip R Lawson, Lawson Real Estate, Inc at 606-768-3583

Copyright © 2022 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20127075)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lv0q8_0dcWplvo00

1070 Reffitt Road, Jeffersonville, 40337

3 Beds 3 Baths | $198,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,150 Square Feet | Built in None

Charming 3 bed two bath home on nearly 9 wooded acres in rural Montgomery county featuring a 24x24 pole barn with concrete floors built this year and a 20x32 that is original to the property. Enjoy easy country living with close access to town call today to schedule your private viewing.

For open house information, contact Chase Lawson, Dream Maker Realty, LLC at 859-404-3384

Copyright © 2022 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20121742)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IJk9N_0dcWplvo00

414 North Sycamore Street, Mt Sterling, 40353

3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,821 Square Feet | Built in None

Remodeled one story home in the beautiful residential district of downtown Mt. Sterling. Fenced in back yard and tremendous interior amenities.

For open house information, contact Dwight Akers, Dwight Akers Real Estate at 859-498-9291

Copyright © 2022 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-1926262)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qeyh3_0dcWplvo00

113 Tenny Ave Avenue, Mt Sterling, 40353

3 Beds 1 Bath | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 972 Square Feet | Built in 1973

First time buyer? Investor? Or just looking to size down? Look no further!The home has the perfect layout for any family. 3 bedrooms 1 full bath Close to downtown, shopping and More. House is in a Flood Zone. Please Check Fema map

For open house information, contact Akeem Scott, Dream Maker Realty, LLC at 859-404-3384

Copyright © 2022 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20126953)

With Mt Sterling Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

