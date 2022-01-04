Check out these houses for sale in Mt Sterling

(MT STERLING, KY) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Mt Sterling area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

349 Slate Avenue, Owingsville, 40360 2 Beds 1 Bath | $114,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,203 Square Feet | Built in 1937

Conveniently located and affordable! Move-in ready! Fall in love with this adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in town with a nice yard- SO many updates completed in the last two years. Kitchen appliances remain-range, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Home has city water and sewer, natural gas heat and electric A/C. It's ready for you to move in and make it your new home! Close to I-64 and town amenities, schools, shopping, and more. You should find everything you need nearby. And you'll be close to Cave Run Lake for some fun outdoors, approx. 20 miles to recreational activities.

1070 Reffitt Road, Jeffersonville, 40337 3 Beds 3 Baths | $198,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,150 Square Feet | Built in None

Charming 3 bed two bath home on nearly 9 wooded acres in rural Montgomery county featuring a 24x24 pole barn with concrete floors built this year and a 20x32 that is original to the property. Enjoy easy country living with close access to town call today to schedule your private viewing.

414 North Sycamore Street, Mt Sterling, 40353 3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,821 Square Feet | Built in None

Remodeled one story home in the beautiful residential district of downtown Mt. Sterling. Fenced in back yard and tremendous interior amenities.

113 Tenny Ave Avenue, Mt Sterling, 40353 3 Beds 1 Bath | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 972 Square Feet | Built in 1973

First time buyer? Investor? Or just looking to size down? Look no further!The home has the perfect layout for any family. 3 bedrooms 1 full bath Close to downtown, shopping and More. House is in a Flood Zone. Please Check Fema map

