ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexander City, AL

Check out these homes for sale in Alexander City now

Alexander City Dispatch
Alexander City Dispatch
 2 days ago

(Alexander City, AL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Alexander City will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rsucj_0dcWpVl400

230 Clark Street, Dadeville, 36853

3 Beds 2 Baths | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,862 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Remodeled Kitchen, three Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Living Room, Dining Room, Den, Laundry Room, Single Car Garage and shed, Chain Link Fence, large back yard, Parking on both sides of the house, New plumbing, electrical, Tin Roof, and HVAC in 2018, new paint, siding, spray insulation in the attic and new flooring in the Den in 2019. Original hardwood floors throughout the home are in good condition. Above ground pool to remain. Family neighborhood.

For open house information, contact WANDA MORRIS, CENTURY 21 WOOD REAL ESTATE at 334-768-7355

Copyright © 2022 Lee County Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LCARAL-145569)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=362zrP_0dcWpVl400

1412 Lake Circle, Alexander City, 35010

4 Beds 2 Baths | $179,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,761 Square Feet | Built in 1960

This charming home on a spacious lot boasts many wonderful features. It has a BRAND NEW roof, fresh paint, additional concrete parking pad, and wants to welcome its new owner. There is a mixture of original hardwood flooring along with wonderfully maintained vinyl plank flooring that perfectly compliments the stone wood-burning fireplace. Enjoy the close proximity to beautiful lake martin and just minutes from grocery and shopping. If you're looking for a great home near lake martin... this is it. Located on a fantastic street with large hardwoods lining the drive... and there's also a neighborhood pond. Don't let this home pass you by. Call me today

For open house information, contact JUSTIN RIVERS, THE PRIME REAL ESTATE GROUP at 334-454-4663

Copyright © 2022 Lee County Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LCARAL-153312)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z7HgX_0dcWpVl400

20 Pineview Lane, Dadeville, 36853

3 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,777 Square Feet | Built in 2004

The cutest one level home, located on interior lot in StillWaters, right inside the back gates! Brick exterior, open floor plan with high ceilings, hardwood floors in main living areas! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a large yard. Tray ceiling in master, master bath has double vanity, big walk-in closet and jetted tub with separate shower. The back yard is amazing! StillWaters amenities include pools, tennis courts, church, golf course, Coppers Grill and more!

For open house information, contact WINDY CARTER AND MINDY O'BRIEN TEAM, BIG FISH REAL ESTATE GROUP AT LAKE MARTIN at 256-373-3703

Copyright © 2022 Lee County Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LCARAL-154373)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HJXLN_0dcWpVl400

224 Warrior Lane, Dadeville, 36853

3 Beds 2 Baths | $110,000 | Mobile Home | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1999

3 bedroom, 2 bath mobile home with lots of storage! 2 additional rooms added on for that extra needed space and 4 storage sheds on the property! 4 acres of quiet and peaceful land. *New AC unit*

For open house information, contact WINDY CARTER AND MINDY O'BRIEN TEAM, BIG FISH REAL ESTATE GROUP AT LAKE MARTIN at 256-373-3703

Copyright © 2022 Lee County Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LCARAL-152989)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alexander City, AL
Business
Alabama State
Alabama Real Estate
City
Alexander City, AL
Local
Alabama Business
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Home#Hardwood Flooring#Big Fish#Housing List#Bedrooms#Stillwaters
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Alexander City Dispatch

Alexander City Dispatch

Alexander City, AL
214
Followers
556
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

With Alexander City Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy