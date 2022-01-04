Check out these homes for sale in Alexander City now

(Alexander City, AL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Alexander City will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

230 Clark Street, Dadeville, 36853 3 Beds 2 Baths | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,862 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Remodeled Kitchen, three Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Living Room, Dining Room, Den, Laundry Room, Single Car Garage and shed, Chain Link Fence, large back yard, Parking on both sides of the house, New plumbing, electrical, Tin Roof, and HVAC in 2018, new paint, siding, spray insulation in the attic and new flooring in the Den in 2019. Original hardwood floors throughout the home are in good condition. Above ground pool to remain. Family neighborhood.

For open house information, contact WANDA MORRIS, CENTURY 21 WOOD REAL ESTATE at 334-768-7355

1412 Lake Circle, Alexander City, 35010 4 Beds 2 Baths | $179,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,761 Square Feet | Built in 1960

This charming home on a spacious lot boasts many wonderful features. It has a BRAND NEW roof, fresh paint, additional concrete parking pad, and wants to welcome its new owner. There is a mixture of original hardwood flooring along with wonderfully maintained vinyl plank flooring that perfectly compliments the stone wood-burning fireplace. Enjoy the close proximity to beautiful lake martin and just minutes from grocery and shopping. If you're looking for a great home near lake martin... this is it. Located on a fantastic street with large hardwoods lining the drive... and there's also a neighborhood pond. Don't let this home pass you by. Call me today

For open house information, contact JUSTIN RIVERS, THE PRIME REAL ESTATE GROUP at 334-454-4663

20 Pineview Lane, Dadeville, 36853 3 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,777 Square Feet | Built in 2004

The cutest one level home, located on interior lot in StillWaters, right inside the back gates! Brick exterior, open floor plan with high ceilings, hardwood floors in main living areas! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a large yard. Tray ceiling in master, master bath has double vanity, big walk-in closet and jetted tub with separate shower. The back yard is amazing! StillWaters amenities include pools, tennis courts, church, golf course, Coppers Grill and more!

For open house information, contact WINDY CARTER AND MINDY O'BRIEN TEAM, BIG FISH REAL ESTATE GROUP AT LAKE MARTIN at 256-373-3703

224 Warrior Lane, Dadeville, 36853 3 Beds 2 Baths | $110,000 | Mobile Home | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1999

3 bedroom, 2 bath mobile home with lots of storage! 2 additional rooms added on for that extra needed space and 4 storage sheds on the property! 4 acres of quiet and peaceful land. *New AC unit*

For open house information, contact WINDY CARTER AND MINDY O'BRIEN TEAM, BIG FISH REAL ESTATE GROUP AT LAKE MARTIN at 256-373-3703