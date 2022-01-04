On the hunt for a home in Defuniak Springs? These houses are on the market

(Defuniak Springs, FL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Defuniak Springs than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

17780 Us Highway 331, Defuniak Springs, 32433 3 Beds 1 Bath | $460,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,960 Square Feet | Built in 1984

This all brick home is located on 22 plus acres and is in a great location in the greatly desired North end of the County. The land is partially pastured, the rest is wooded and is great for hunting. This 3bd/2ba home can easily be converted to a 4BR and includes a great a fenced yard with a screened in back porch that is perfect for an afternoon of relaxing. There is also a 4400 sqft building with 2800 enclosed metal on the property that was once used as a grocery store but is now used as an amazing metal storage and workshop. Also included is large metal pole barn for storage. This property has paved road frontage on both sides. Home has tons of potential to make it your own, great land included, and the workshop is amazing. Take a look today at this well maintained home!

For open house information, contact Christa V Merrifield, Merrifield & Pilcher Realty at 850-892-9650

199 Wilderness Trail, Defuniak Springs, 32433 4 Beds 2 Baths | $289,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Breath taking views from this nice unique home or from your very own dock on Lake Juniper. 2 bedrooms & 1 bath upstairs and 2 bedrooms & 1 bath downstairs. Home has new flooring, ceiling fans, appliances including a washer and dryer. County site sates its 1508 sq ft. but with measuring the home it is about 2000 sq ft. Home is on public water but does have a private well (seller not sure of working condition).All matters of importance should be verified by buyer.

For open house information, contact Karen E Byrd, Merrifield & Pilcher Realty at 850-892-9650

47 Passion Flower Street, Defuniak Springs, 32433 3 Beds 2 Baths | $276,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,849 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Welcome home!! Take a look at this spacious three-bedroom house situated on just under a half-acre lot and features a one car garage, horseshoe driveway, & 8-foot fenced backyard. As you enter the home you will be welcomed with an open concept feel! You'll notice the open flow from the kitchen to the dining area, down to the recessed living room area! This home features a split bedroom floor plan with the master bedroom just off the living room and the two additional guest bedrooms, off either side of the kitchen. The master bedroom features a tray ceiling, a walk-in closet with custom shelves, and an en-suite master bathroom. The master bathroom offers a double vanity, jetted tub, & separate walk-in shower. The entry way, through the kitchen & dining areas floors were updated to

For open house information, contact Elizabeth A Belter, Vacasa Real Estate - Tops'l at 850-267-9191

791 Richardson Rd Road, Defuniak Springs, 32433 3 Beds 2 Baths | $330,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,446 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Enjoy the Peace & Quiet of the Country! This Home Sits on 10 Acres +/-. Bring Your Horses, Chickens, goats! Once You Enter the House, You Will Find a Living Room With a Wood Burning Fireplace, a Large Eat-In Kitchen, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, and a Large Family Room. The Family Room has a Sliding Door that Leads to the Back Patio. Over 2,000 sq ft to Spread Out In! Metal Roof 2020, New Flooring 2021, Newly Painted! The effective date is being changed to 2000. This Property Does NOT Have Access to the Pond. Buyer to verify all measurements.

For open house information, contact Paula J Sherman, ERA American Real Estate at 850-651-2454