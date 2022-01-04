Take a look at these homes on the market in Bay City

(Bay City, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Bay City. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2581 Cr 212 Norvell, Bay City, 77414 3 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,232 Square Feet | Built in 1965

3 Bedroom 1 1/2 bath located on almost an acre of land. Located on a quiet street. Plenty of room to build a barn in the back,

For open house information, contact Kayanne Crain, Bill Bell Realty at 979-245-5589

1706 Mary Avenue, Bay City, 77414 3 Beds 2 Baths | $155,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,210 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Beautiful new starter or rental. Featuring hard wood flooring, open living concept that flows into kitchen. With upgraded kitchen cabinets and granite countertops. Gas stove, lots of natural lighting. Large bedrooms with ample closet space. Mother in law floor plan, with a large master bath, 2 sinks, large closet space. Large backyard in quiet neighborhood. Before you buy, take a look and call Angela at 979 240 6261. Easy to show. PLEASE NOTE THAT THIS LISTING IS LISTED BY ALICE Lowery

For open house information, contact Alice Lowery, Lowery Real Estate at 979-244-4543

2010 Cr 243 Selkirk Rd, Bay City, 77414 4 Beds 3 Baths | $485,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,847 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Great views of the Colorado River from all 3 levels of this stunning home. Open concept living room and kitchen located on the second level. Kitchen features breakfast bar and large walk-in pantry. Living room has stunning new wood ceilings. Master bedroom is located on the 3rd level with private balcony and bathroom features double sinks, beautiful tile shower and walk in closet with built in dresser. Main level also has two bedrooms, bathroom and office area with built ins. Lower level has a large open are plus bonus kitchen, bedroom, bathroom, mudroom. Enjoy fishing from your personal dock.

For open house information, contact Amberly Savage, Ward Real Estate, Inc. at 979-245-5522

2010 Merlin Street, Bay City, 77414 2 Beds 1 Bath | $50,000 | Single Family Residence | 985 Square Feet | Built in 1950

This 2 bedroom and one bathroom house is located in a nice and quiet neighborhood in Bay City. Close to Hwy 60 and Hwy 35, all the schools and amenities in Bay City. Big backyard with lots of shade. Chain link fence around the house. Fixer upper. With improvements and some TLC you can make this house look Amazing! Great Investment Opportunity.

For open house information, contact Ghulam Asif, Bay City Realty at 979-245-2091