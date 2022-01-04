Take a look at these homes on the market in Blythe

(Blythe, CA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Blythe. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

1204 E 11Th Avenue, Blythe, 92225 3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,281 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Rare Country home with room to spread out. Come see why Country living is so good. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home needs some love but you can fix it up the way you want at this price. The home is plenty big for entertaining and just living day to day! Need a place for animals, this home has you covered.

For open house information, contact John Osborne, Osborne Realty at 760-921-2121

3589 W Wells Road, Blythe, 92225 3 Beds 2 Baths | $64,500 | 1,536 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Great. Move-In Ready manufactured home right on the golf course. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, new flooring,, and a large living room with a fireplace. Spacious Master Suite with ensuite private bathroom. Open slider going out to porch with breath taking views of the golf course. Monthly Space rent is $490.00 includes access to the community pool.

For open house information, contact Summer Spraggins, Osborne Realty at 760-921-2121