These houses are for sale in Sonora

(SONORA, CA) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Sonora area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

If you’re Sonora-curious, take a look at these listings today:

16822 Allison Way, Sonora, 95370 3 Beds 2 Baths | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,515 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Looking for a farm near the city?? This house has it all!!! NEWLY remodeled home with a NEW pool will make entertaining a breeze. Watch the football game by the pool with outdoor TV's, bar and lounge chairs. This house has solar, lots of private yard space, horse barn, goat pen, she-shed, gazebo, green house, dog pen, waterfall in pool, and much more! Very unique pebble stone floors- must see. Dont Wait...at this price it wont last. Only a few minutes from Sonora and Twain Harte but still private out in the country.

For open house information, contact Lauren Mueller, KW Sierra Foothills at 209-559-6070

13100 Yankee Hill, Columbia, 95310 3 Beds 1 Bath | $269,000 | Single Family Residence | 928 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Looking for an accessible place to build your Dream Home with some of the most Breathtaking Views in the County? This is it! With a paved Road to the driveway, and Views to the west of Melones Reservoir, the Central Valley and the Coastal Mountains, including Mt. Diablo and unparalleled Sunset Views, and Views to the east of the Upper Sierras, the Dardanelles, the Stanislaus River Canyon, and Forest Meadows, Avery and beyond, you will be truly amazed. The Ditch is near the Homesite for abundant Irrigation water. On the eastern side of the parcel is an old home currently used as a Rental. This home is somewhere between a fixer-upper and a tear-down, probably closer to a fixer-upper; it needs to be completely stripped and rebuilt, and also needs some foundation work. This home is given little value, but the cost savings on the permits alone would make your efforts worthwhile, as opposed to rebuilding a new home. Our understanding is that the County will let you have this home, as long as it is under 1,200 sq.ft., and will also allow you build the Big House on the Hill. Please verify with Tuolumne County.

For open house information, contact John Friend, Friends Real Estate Services at 209-728-6900

16430 Creekside Dr, Sonora, 95370 2 Beds 2 Baths | $469,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,770 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Sophisticated charm in a country-like setting! This Bellview Oaks property has been renovated with a contemporary vibe and has gorgeous mountain views. Premium upgrades and a repainted interior make this beauty ready for immediate use. There's a 2-car garage as well as an attached shed. Inside, you’ll find an open-floor plan with vaulted ceilings. The great room not only has a wood-burning fireplace, but also a propane heat stove. What makes this house so special is its thoughtful layout and fine attention to detail, like the custom-designed wet bar and the walk-in, custom-built pantry. The KIT opens up to the LR with a large breakfast bar, granite countertop, soft-close drawers, and stainless steel appliances. Adjacent to the KIT is a sitting room or separate dining room. The master BR features a large walk-in, custom-built closet; an ensuite BA with granite countertop; a ceramic, custom-designed tile shower; and patio access. In addition, there’s a 2nd bedroom, another full BA, and an office. Outside, the backyard is fully fenced. Two-tiered deck is wired for hot tub. Yard has lighting, raised beds, and a drip system. Behind the fence is another plot of land that belongs to the house: the ideal place for a workshop, a barn, or an in-law unit. Driveway has been repaved and is large enough for RV parking. Central heat, evaporative cooler, ceilings fans, alarm system, indoor laundry room, TUD public sewer. 15-min drive to town and 2 hours from Bay Area. Priced to sell! Wont Last long...

For open house information, contact Lauren Mueller, KW Sierra Foothills at 209-559-6070

400 E. Jackson, Sonora, 95370 3 Beds 2 Baths | $382,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,250 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Charming Home on Myers Hill has a .74 acre lot with a view, garage and off street parking!! This 2 level home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a large living room with oversized windows that bring in lots of light and the view. The old windows across the back lend to the character of the home. Stay cozy in the winter with the wood burning stove or the central heat and cool in the summer with central air-conditioning. The kitchen is equipped with Stainless Steel appliances, Granite countertops, Butcher block counter near the stove, and a small dining area. Both bathrooms have been updated and the upstairs hall has ample storage with a laundry shoot down to the laundry area. Upstairs you have 1 large bedroom, a hall bathroom, kitchen-dining, and your living room. Downstairs are 2 bedrooms a hall bathroom and a laundry nook. There are 2 decks and both have had a new face lift with Trex Decking and new railings. A concrete patio at the top of the stairs has a built in bench and a darling cobblestone path is below the house. This property has 2 APNs the home sits on .49 acre parcel and the adjoining property is a .25 acre parcel and they are being sold together. Bring your landscaping dreams with you or leave it natural. Conveniently located close to Downtown Sonora with a variety of Local Eateries, Shopping, Salons-Barbers, Occasional Entertainment, the seasonal Farmers Market, and much more. Close proximity to Sonora High, Columbia College, and the Hospital. Hiking, Biking, Zip-Lining, Boating, Fishing, Swimming, Skiing,Trail Riding, Off Road Adventures, Historic State Parks, Yosemite and More are all close if you are someone who is looking for local activities.

For open house information, contact Tatum Estes, KW Sierra Foothills at 209-559-6070