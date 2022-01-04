Single-family homes for sale in Immokalee

(IMMOKALEE, FL) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Take a look at these Immokalee listings:

4400 Steinbeck Way, Ave Maria, 34142 4 Beds 2 Baths | $440,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,959 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Located on a coveted corner lot with a screened in pool! This is well maintained 4/2 in the Emerson Park neighborhood within Ave Maria is just waiting for the personal touches to make this house your forever home. Corner lot with added privacy hedges around the screened in pool. Walking distance from parks and beautiful waterfront. This quiet area is great for families of any size, the days of looking for all your friends by looking for the bikes in front another house is still alive and well in this area! New laminate flooring in the bedrooms to be installed on 12/15-12/16

For open house information, contact Joschua Steven Jurczak, MVP Realty Associates LLC at 239-963-4499

802 Escambia St, Immokalee, 34142 6 Beds 2 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,776 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Endless possibilities with this rarely available property off New Market Road. Two homes with 3 bed / 1 bath each. Newer metal roof, some updates in kitchens, updated hot water heaters, windows and vanities. Both units currently used as rentals. Zoning is C-4 for all 9 lots.

For open house information, contact Donna Marie Martin, ERA Right Choice Realty at 239-333-2378

5833 Constitution Street, Ave Maria, 34142 3 Beds 3 Baths | $487,600 | Single Family Residence | 1,675 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Welcome to this wonderful active 55+ community, This home has 3 bedrooms, loft/flex space upstairs and 3 Bathrooms and Garage. The open floor plan with high ceilings is great for home entertaining and pure comfort. The main floor living where the family/great/living room, kitchen and informal eating space is open concept, the master bedroom with en-suite is located separate from the first guest bedroom, full bathroom, separate formal dining room and laundry room are on the main floor and then another guest bedroom, full bathroom and loft/flex space are located upstairs. Views of the golf course can be seen from your private covered screened lanai. This community offers beautiful maintained grounds. 18 Hole Golf Course, Tennis courts, pickleball courts, lap pool, swimming pool, community center, activities to join - enjoy the luxury of resort style living just better! Gardening, dining, meeting areas and more. Plus close to shopping, more entertainment, fine dining and areas with famous beautiful beaches! Life is wonderful here in the beautiful Ave Maria Community!

For open house information, contact Bridget Spiess, PREFERRED SHORE at 941-999-1179

824 Franklin Ct, Immokalee, 34142 4 Beds 2 Baths | $266,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,650 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Don’t miss this opportunity to own a BEAUTIFUL NEW Home in the Arrowhead Reserve Community! The desirable 1650 boasts a flex room that could function as a study, a craft room, or whatever else fits your needs. Kitchen highlights include gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Steel Appliances (Range with Microwave, and Dishwasher). In the primary suite, there is a private bath with dual vanity sinks and a walk-in closet. The other 3 bedrooms are well-sized and share another full-sized bath. You’ll love the versatile Flex Space. This desirable plan also has a is a relaxing porch and a 2-car garage.

For open house information, contact Kathy Jo Brooks, WJH Brokerage Fl LLC at 239-810-0395