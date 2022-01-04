Take a look at these homes on the market in Richmond

(Richmond, VA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Richmond. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

6831 Westcott Drive, Richmond, 23225 4 Beds 3 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,623 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Renovated 4 bedroom 3 bath home in highly sought after Westover Gardens! Spacious, functional layout with hardwoods and ceramic tile. Nice large flat rear yard. Updated kitchen and baths! Westover Gardens is a small enclave with quick access to Powhite Parkway and Chippenham Drive. Shopping, restaurants and the access to the James River Park system make this location very attractive!

10003 Ramsbury Way, Henrico, 23238 5 Beds 6 Baths | $915,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,542 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Welcome home! This gorgeous FoxChapel property is ready for your family to fill with memories! Find your sanctuary off River Road with an expansive lot that offers plenty of privacy. The home has tons of possibilities, and features multiple living spaces, including a great room with a stone fireplace and wet bar, eat in kitchen with attached informal living room, large downstairs living space with attached en-suite that could be used as an office or playroom, and a massive space upstairs with similar features. There is hardwood flooring throughout the majority of the home, with almost every room and closet featuring stunning built ins and massive windows for tons of natural light. Of the five bedrooms, four are featured on the second floor, with an additional "mother in law" suite with full bath on the first floor. Gorgeous primary suite features beautiful built ins, en suite with double vanity, water closet and walk in shower, and his/hers closet space.

4708 Twin Hickory Lake Drive, Henrico, 23059 2 Beds 2 Baths | $279,999 | Condominium | 1,485 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Stunning condo in Twin Hickory under $280k! This well-maintained unit in Holly Glen is TURN KEY! Convenient location, fantastic community amenities, and low maintenance living! Downstairs, the Living Room & Dining Area feature gorgeous cathedral ceilings, floors, and tons of natural lighting. Kitchen features Stainless Steel French Door Refrigerator, Stainless Steel Stove (upgraded in 2020) Garbage Disposal (replaced in 2018) & dishwasher. There is a first floor Primary Bedroom with an en suite bath, walk-in shower, and double closets for all your storage needs! Upstairs, there is a Secondary Primary Bedroom featuring vaulted ceilings, an en suite bath, double closets. A spacious loft overlooks the Living Area, perfect for a bonus room, office space, playroom, or whatever best suits your needs. If you prefer to entertain outdoors, there is a private fenced-in Patio with Storage Shed. Amenities include but are not limited to: community pool, tennis courts, exterior maintenance. Important Info- Programmable Thermostat (2021) Gas Water Heater (2017) Lithium 10-Year Smoke Detectors (2019) Seller requests showings delayed until Saturday at 1:00PM.

2600 Duffy Court, Henrico, 23233 3 Beds 4 Baths | $372,000 | Townhouse | 2,355 Square Feet | Built in 1987

JUST COMPLETED SOME BEAUTIFUL RENOVATIONS! LOCATION, LOCATION! Beautiful End Unit in Wild Lake Community with water views from many of the rooms. This bright open floor plan has a first-floor primary bedroom with a full bath. Gorgeous hardwood floors just refinished, brand new carpet and paint throughout. A bay window with tons of light and skylights for plenty of natural light. Upstairs features a large area for your office/playroom and two large bedrooms with a Jack and Jill full bath. Loads of closet space and storage throughout the 2nd floor. Enjoy sitting on the large screened-in porch and looking at the gorgeous views!

