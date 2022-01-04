Homes for sale in Knoxville: New listings

(KNOXVILLE, TN) Looking for a house in Knoxville? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

If you’re Knoxville-curious, take a look at these listings today:

1905 Hidden Meadow Drive, Knoxville, 37922 6 Beds 5 Baths | $1,450,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,211 Square Feet | Built in None

This home has it ALL and comes with a Deeded Boat-Slip on the lake.... Situated in a Cul-de-SAC, this home has three levels and over 6200 square feet... Six bedrooms 4.5 baths and plenty of living space. Enter through the front door to open space living with vaulted ceilings, a cozy fireplace and beautiful hardwood floors. Enjoy family gatherings in the open separate dining room adjacent to the great room. A huge kitchen is just off the living room and would be any cook's dream. With granite countertops and eat-in breakfast room, its perfect for entertaining and family gatherings. The Primary bedroom is on main and adorns a beautiful attached sitting room w/cozy fireplace. The other side walks you into the primary Bath and has double sinks, a huge walk-in tile shower with two shower heads and walk in closet. One of two stairwells will take you to the second floor where there is another primary bedroom with its own full bath. 3 more bedrooms or two and a bonus room is serviced by the hall full bath...the whole family will enjoy downstairs where you'll find the huge rec room, playroom and another cozy fireplace. Another primary bedroom adjoins the rec room and has its own sitting area and full bath. Walk out to the screened patio where you'll be able to relax and enjoy the outdoors. This all-brick home has privacy, is located next to the tennis courts and across from the community Pool/Clubhouse... so enjoy lake living at its best in the heart of Knoxville, minutes to the airport, West Knoxville, Farragut, Pellissippi Parkway, shopping, parks and restaurant's.... unbelievable location.. This home is convenient to everything Knoxville..

For open house information, contact Tracy King, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (Knox) at 865-365-2280

4019 Garden Drive, Knoxville, 37918 2 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,506 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Looking for the perfect Fountain City home with tons of character? This. one. is. it!! From the moment you walk in the front door, you'll feel like you stepped into a quaint cottage on a quiet street in historic Charleston. Southern charm is in every detail in this home from the gorgeous sun porch to the fully renovated kitchen with beautiful marble countertops and Kitchenaid appliances. As you make your way to the primary suite, you are sure to enjoy the bright and airy room with attached fully renovated, primary bathroom! Enjoy spending time outdoors? Then the back patio, which is wired for TV, will be your favorite spot. There is plenty of room for relaxing, grilling or sitting by the fire pit. This beautiful home is sure to impress and won't last long. Schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact Darrin Perryman, Honors Real Estate Services LLC at 865-238-0002

3728 Parker Harrison Way, Knoxville, 37924 3 Beds 3 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,296 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Unparalleled new construction for 450K that cannot be found anywhere else. Enjoy one level living with a dreamy, fully open floor plan that perfectly fills the desires of any buyer. The kitchen has fresh, clean white cabinetry with a designer navy island. The master suite is straight out of a magazine with a deep, trey ceiling, long double vanity with granite countertops, and a tiled master shower shower reserved for a million dollar home. It opens onto a massive screened porch looking out to a private wood-lined backyard. The second level has a huge 3rd bedroom, full bathroom, and a bonus room large enough to create endless memories watching games, movies or playing with the kids

For open house information, contact Derek Maples, Keller Williams Realty at 865-862-8318

7809 Castlehill Court, Powell, 37849 3 Beds 2 Baths | $229,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,184 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Great opportunity for a wonderful property in the heart of Powell. All one-level with an enormous yard.

For open house information, contact John Maples, Coldwell Banker Wallace at 865-584-4000