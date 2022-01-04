Check out these houses for sale in Memphis

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(MEMPHIS, TN) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Memphis area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

If you’re Memphis-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fcl5F_0dcWjdek00

7952 Plum Point Road, Southaven, 38671

5 Beds 4 Baths | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,621 Square Feet | Built in None

If a spacious, French Country, custom built home in Southaven is your desire, look no further! One of a kind, (4,621 s.f.) custom-built home with 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths on .70 acre, landscaped lot with huge screened patio. Home has side load 2 car garage and extra parking! Stately entry with cathedral ceilings, wrought iron staircase and catwalk overlooking into the massive family/dining area. Downstairs you will find the master bedroom #1 with huge bay window, ceiling fan/light with dimmer and double doors leading into the master bath. Here, you will find a Jacuzzi tub, double sinks, tiled floors, walk-in shower and his/her closets. Downstairs, you also have an additional master with bay windows, bathroom with tiled flooring, pedestal sink and shower/tub combo. The kitchen is any

For open house information, contact ELIZABETH A THOMAS, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY - MS at 662-892-4000

Copyright © 2022 Northwest Mississippi Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NWMSAR-336652)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yps9Q_0dcWjdek00

7317 Bridle Lane, Southaven, 38671

3 Beds 2 Baths | $209,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,541 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Great looking house on the inside and outside! Super location convenient to shopping, Dinning, and I-55 Updated paint, Painted kitchen Cabinets, updated kitchen/laundry room flooring and carpet gives this home a great move-in ready feel. Large master bedroom, wood burning fireplace with Gas logs and covered back porch are just a few of the features on this well maintained home.

For open house information, contact Lester L Green, RE/MAX Realty Group at 662-403-4200

Copyright © 2022 MLS United. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MGCMLSMS-4003844)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HPEC0_0dcWjdek00

326 Trigg, Marion, 72364

5 Beds 3 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,780 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Take a look at this beauty in Rivertrace Subdivision. 5 Bedrooms & 3 Baths split bedroom plan for a growing family. Kitchen has tile floors, smooth top range, breakfast area and eating bar. Family Room has vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace. You'll love the Dining Room with arch entry and hardwood floors. Main Bedroom is very spacious and has a separate sitting area that is great for nursery or just quiet time with a book. 2 bedrooms & a bath are located upstairs. Has large fenced in yard. Freshly painted on the inside. Photos will be added after painting is finished.

For open house information, contact Terre Rodgers, FIRST DELTA REALTY at 870-739-3903

Copyright © 2022 Crittenden County Board of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCBRAR-36262)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35PbEn_0dcWjdek00

1324 S Barron Cr, Memphis, 38111

2 Beds 1 Bath | $105,000 | Single Family Residence | 771 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Perfect starter home or retire with an affordable house note! Use your handy man skills to handle all repairs using financing such FHA 203K or conventional rehab. The home features a large living room, eat in kitchen, two bedrooms, 1 bath, single detached garage and a large fenced back yard perfect for family Bar - b- Ques and family fun. Won't last long in this neighborhood that is close to schools, churches, parks, and public transportation.

For open house information, contact CAROL TATE, TATE REALTY, INC. at 901-458-4663

Copyright © 2022 Fannie Mae. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FNMA-A210015)

See more property details

