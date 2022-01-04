Take a look at these homes for sale in Denver

(Denver, CO) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Denver. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1020 15Th Street, Denver, 80202 1 Bed 1 Bath | $347,000 | Condominium | 635 Square Feet | Built in 1967

Enjoy incredible mountain and city views from your private balcony in this nicely apportioned one bedroom condo literally in the middle of downtown Denver. It’s a short walk to the Performing Arts Center, sporting event or concert venues, and dozens of restaurants. Your new home boasts granite countertops in the kitchen and bath in addition to newer carpet and paint. This unit comes with a Deeded PARKING SPACE included in the sale price – a $60,000 value. Furniture is available for purchase. This exact floor plan is offered one floor above without a parking space (MLS #8775403)

For open house information, contact The Ribble Group, Keller Williams DTC at 303-771-7500

5945 Carr Street, Arvada, 80004 8 Beds 4 Baths | $885,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,154 Square Feet | Built in 1970

First time EVER to market that this true Iconic Mid Century Arvada Estate can be yours! Original owners of over 50 years have lovingly maintained this custom 2 story home near Olde Town Arvada offering over 3,000+ sq ft and nestled on .58 acres neighboring Ralston Creek below. The opportunities are endless and this home was made for entertaining. Upon entrance you are greeted with floor to ceiling windows capturing breathtaking views of the Rocky Mountains, open space, and Ralston Creek. Open living space allows for you to spread out and live comfortably. The large light filled living area is accented by a two-sided wood burning fireplace featuring exposed beams that extend into the dining area and separate 'nook' space. Kitchen updates include island, stainless appliances & hood, pendant lighting, backsplash, and granite countertops. Main level also features 2 bedrooms with shared private deck, full bathroom, 1/2 bathroom, main floor laundry & mudroom off of 2 car attached garage, and den perfect for a home office. Upstairs boasts views that you only dream about waking up to. 2 large bedrooms including a master suite with updated 3/4 bath and picture perfect private deck to enjoy your morning coffee. Lower level offers large, yet cozy additional living space, 2 conforming bedrooms, 2 non-conforming bedrooms, bonus room, and storage. Entertain guests with the walkout basement, huge deck with built-in seating, amazing views, and quiet setting to enjoy Colorado living at its best. New Sewer Line. Roof repaired 2017. Plenty of off-street parking including RV Parking. Less than one mile to Historic Olde Town's shopping, dining, light rail, and more! Close proximity to parks and miles of trails ideal for biking, walking and running along Ralston Creek. Truly an opportunity not to be passed up! More photos and details, please visit: http://listings.nextdoorphotos.com/5945carrstreet

For open house information, contact Katie Kessler, KELLER WILLIAMS AVENUES REALTY at 720-484-8600

1724 Clinton Street, Aurora, 80010 2 Beds 1 Bath | $429,420 | Single Family Residence | 720 Square Feet | Built in 1950

This property offers an opportunity property is zoned OA-RMU for commercial use. purchaser is to verify which businesses are permitted by city of Aurora Large oversized garage with ample room to store Driveway can accommodate several automobiles.

For open house information, contact Jim Korpal, Keller Williams DTC at 303-771-7500

2225 S Jasmine Street, Denver, 80222 1 Bed 1 Bath | $159,500 | Condominium | 553 Square Feet | Built in 1976

WOW! Top to bottom upgrades throughout this adorable condo. Walk into the newly painted entry way, with high ceilings and fresh new LVP flooring. As you head past the spacious bedroom you'll walk right into the open, completed updated living, dining, and kitchen area. The light, bright, new white cabinetry, granite counters, and stainless appliances lighten and warm the space, filling it with that homey feel. Whether snuggled up on your couch reading a book, taking in football games on Sunday, or hanging out in your private back patio area, this space is welcoming and ready for you to enjoy.

For open house information, contact Christopher Palamar, Keller Williams DTC at 303-771-7500