Single-family homes for sale in Port St Joe

7267 Gardenia St, Wewahitchka, 32465 2 Beds 1 Bath | $110,000 | Single Family Residence | 832 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Furnished and move in ready! If you are looking for a weekend retreat close to the beach, a fish camp near the boat ramp, or a place to park the RV, this property has it all! Located in the quiet White City community, this 2BR/1BA home is spotless. Recent upgrades include fresh paint, upgraded kitchen countertops and new flooring throughout. This cleared .30 acre parcel includes six lots of record so you can subdivide a portion or split off a parcel for an RV lot. Plenty of room to park the BOAT and all the beach toys! Drive the golf cart down to the boat ramp at sunset and watch the boats come in. X Flood Zone. Must see to appreciate!

For open house information, contact Sheryl Bradley, Beach Realty of Cape San Blas, Inc. at 850-227-9000

9030 Auger Ave, Port St. Joe, 32456 3 Beds 3 Baths | $775,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,328 Square Feet | Built in 2015

This energy efficient earth friendly Monolithic Dome home is located only steps from the white sandy beaches and the pristine waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Catch a breath-taking sunset from the upper deck of the screened porch. This 3-bedroom 3 bath home boasts lofty ceilings, extra wide hallways, premium LED lighting, porcelain tile throughout, custom cabinetry, quartz countertops & windowsills, premium appliances, custom vertical blinds, hurricane/wind resistant windows & exterior doors, and ample storage throughout. Enjoy the sea breezes in the detached screened porch or a game of shuffleboard on the regulation poured cement court. Monolithic Dome homes are constructed using a patented method of steel reinforced concrete, an inflatable tough PVC airform, & polyurethane foam insulation. Be sure to check out the virtual tour!

For open house information, contact Billy Joe Smiley, Port Realty Group at 850-227-7979

7015 Cape San Blas Rd, Port St. Joe, 32456 4 Beds 5 Baths | $1,450,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,428 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Unbelievable energy efficient ICF built home in the X FLOOD ZONE on the highly desirable area of North Cape San Blas.The gulf & bay views are tremendous and have deeded access to both! Lovely inverted floor plan so everyone can enjoy those views from the main living area on the top floor. 1st floor has parking, heated pool, fenced dog run, kitchenette with sink, fridge, half bath & elevator to service all floors. 2nd floor has 3 bedrooms with en-suite baths.Third floor has living areas flooded with natural light, windows on three sides and upscale kitchen amenities. 2nd & 3rd floors each have a screened porch on gulf side and a covered porch on bay side.Established rental with a dedicated following Just a short walk to the white sand beaches & turquoise waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Please copy and paste link: https://youtu.be/aYV-7Eh5XDM

For open house information, contact Kathe Jones, Bay Properties Real Estate Group, LLC at 850-247-9131

1610 Long Ave, Port St. Joe, 32456 3 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,131 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Here is the charming cottage you have been waiting for. This 3-bedroom 2 bath home is located in the heart of Port St Joe within walking distance to St Joe Bay. It has a metal roof, LVT flooring, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, as well as beautifully appointed baths. Modern hardware and barn doors finish off the interior space. This home is energy efficient with gas appliances as well as foam insulation in the attic and sub floor. The pet friendly backyard is fenced and has a12'x20' workshop with ample room for your yard equipment and outdoor gear. Whether you choose to walk or take your golf cart, you have easy access to everything in town. Call today to set up your showing. Broker is part owner.

For open house information, contact Billy Joe Smiley, Port Realty Group at 850-227-7979