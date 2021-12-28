ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alpine, TX

Take a look at these homes on the market in Alpine

(Alpine, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Alpine than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v52YR_0dXYyUBP00

16 Sierra Vista, Alpine, 79830

4 Beds 3 Baths | $449,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,413 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Beautiful custom built home, 3-4 bedroom, 3 full baths, 6" stud walls, in-floor heating on bottom floor, mother-in-law quarter (plumbed for extra bathroom), with patio looking out to an amazing view in Sunny Glen area, big rv pole barn, storage sheds, pens and tack room. High quality tinted Marvin windows throughout. Heavy duty #26 gauge metal roof, gravel drive, water well, water drip system for numerous trees, new septic system, wood stove. Home is in excellent condition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DAKqU_0dXYyUBP00

211 Posey Gulch, Alpine, 79830

3 Beds 2 Baths | $575,000 | Farm | 1,920 Square Feet | Built in 2001

360 mountain views from this amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch style home on nearly 25 scenic acres in the desirable South Double Diamond Subdivision. Encompassed by a beautiful wraparound porch and virtually maintenance free landscaping this custom built hilltop home has so much to offer! The Open concept living, dining, kitchen area features gorgeous Spanish tile flooring, floor to ceiling stone wood burning fireplace and glass front cabinetry. The master bathroom boasts an oversized walk-in tiled shower and split his and hers sinks. This is simply a must see from the paved drive that wraps around the hillside to the home with the stunning view of Cathedral Mountain and wildlife abound!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G1aV5_0dXYyUBP00

909 S Cactus St, Alpine, 79830

4 Beds 2 Baths | $395,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,378 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Rarely do you find a property with land, views, and privacy. This 2378 sq ft 4 Bed 2 Bath 2 Kitchen home faces the Newberry Ranch. The photos don't do justice to these gorgeous Views. Sitting on 3.6 Acres this home features two separate living quarters. The larger section of the home features 2 beds 1 bath, living room, dining room and kitchen. Entering the East side of the home you will find smaller living quarters complete with a kitchen. Seeing this home and location is well worth your time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CyIyA_0dXYyUBP00

100 Elderwood, Alpine, 79830

3 Beds 2 Baths | $452,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,496 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Located south of Alpine in desirable North Double Diamond Subdivision on 10.86 acres this property is all about the views and outdoors. Three bedroom, two bath 1496sf stucco over papercrete home with attached two-car garage. Granite counters and soft close cabinets in kitchen; tile floors throughout. Energy efficient Jeld Wen casement windows provide inspiring mountain views from every room. Sun room & living area feature french doors that open onto the large rear deck. Storage and potting shed.

