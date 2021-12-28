Take a look at these homes for sale in Spencer

(Spencer, WV) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Spencer will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

108 Vandale Ave, Spencer, 25276 2 Beds 1 Bath | $59,900 | Single Family Residence | 828 Square Feet | Built in 1935

108 Vandale Ave. Nice starter home or rental investment. This home includes 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, living room, dining room, kitchen and laundry room. The home also has thermostat controlled floor furnace,front covered porch and storage shed. All furniture and appliances stays with the home. Priced at only $59,900.

For open house information, contact Jennifer Nichols, Board-DePue Realty at 304-927-3250

137 Prospect St, Spencer, 25276 3 Beds 2 Baths | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 842 Square Feet | Built in 1900

137 Prospect Street - Well maintained 3 bedroom home with 2 bath, family room (recently remodeled), dining/kitchen combined with stainless steel appliance, laundry room and large storage room and large covered side deck! Also included detached garage, outbuilding and 2 car stall carport. Home has new roof, all city utilities and within walking distance to downtown Spencer. $75,000

513 Church St, Spencer, 25276 3 Beds 2 Baths | $79,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,586 Square Feet | Built in 1935

513 Church Street, Spencer - Beautiful 2 story home offering 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room, dining room, family room and kitchen. Home also includes a full basement, laundry room, covered front porch and all city utilities. Impressive features include gorgeous hardwood floors and original wood work! Heated with gas space heaters, high speed internet available. $79,000

174 Weather Ridge Road, Spencer, 25276 2 Beds 1 Bath | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 875 Square Feet | Built in 1981

This unique all electric 2 bedroom, 1 bath home situated on 6.05 acres has plenty of entertainment of wild life. Off main Road, road frontage property with minimum traffic. The home is plumbed for gas if needed, new windows, new Laminate floating floor throughout the home with original HWFLRS underneath, new LED lights, home stained 2021, hot water tank 2019, Kitchen updated 2019, furnace approx. 8 yrs old, utility room in bathroom and 2 car carport.

For open house information, contact Phyllis J Carpenter, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Central at 304-201-7653