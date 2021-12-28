House-hunt West Jefferson: What’s on the market

(WEST JEFFERSON, NC) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

If you’re West Jefferson-curious, take a look at these listings today:

415 Grandpas Farm Road, Fleetwood, 28626 3 Beds 3 Baths | $519,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,925 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Great location centrally located with beautiful views on the high country ---convenient to Wilkes and Boone! The homesite is located on almost two acres of land with plenty of room for a barn and animals. All one level living with an additional monthly income in the garage apartment. The home has beautiful hardwood floors. upgraded kitchen appliances, new stain on the exterior, new roof, big bedrooms, and large walk-in closets. Inside is designed with an open floor plan so easy to get around even handicap accessible. Lots of decking to enjoy the views while you are entertaining outside. 3 car garage located on the property that is currently being used for storage downstairs and rental income upstairs. If you have been looking for a home big enough for the extended family, this one might be it! Relax on the front porch also as you enjoy your morning coffee listening to the birds. Don't forget the three detached garages/workshops with over 1600 sq ft also.

For open house information, contact Andrea Reeves-Witherspoon, Regency Properties at 336-246-2307

121 Willowbend Lane, Jefferson, 28640 3 Beds 3 Baths | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,874 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Immaculate home located within Jefferson city limits. Sunroom and back deck features a magnificent view of Mount Jefferson. Tall, mature trees line along the front of the property, but also has mountain views in front. Ease of access to West Jefferson, Boone, and Wilkesboro, with great location directly off of US-221. This home has been well-maintained and had a recent inspection on 6/1/2021. Main floor living is available with spacious rooms, two car garage, and a great floor plan. Basement is unfinished and could be easily be upfitted to suit your needs - office, workshop, game room, storage, or additional living space. Basement has a bath that has been added to the basement, but floor is unfinished. Walkout basement would work well as a rental when unfitted. New roof was installed 6/2021.

For open house information, contact Brandi Hurley, Regency Properties at 336-246-2307

193 E Landing Drive, Jefferson, 28640 0 Bed 1 Bath | $99,000 | Single Family Residence | 430 Square Feet | Built in 1998

A unique opportunity to own in Jefferson Landing Golf Resort. Efficiency unit in Jeremy's Lodge Condominiums. Unit comes furnished. All Jeffeson Landing Amenities require membership for use. Dues are 203.00 annually for Jefferson Landing HOA. $1000 transfre fee paid by Buyer upon purchase. Jeremy's Lodge Condo fees are currently $255.00 monthly which includes utilities of Skybest TV, Electricity, Wifi and use of Laundry room in Jeremy's Lodge. Units are currently on rental program.

For open house information, contact Sherrie Bare Edwards, 4 Seasons Vacation Rentals & Sales at 336-246-2700

348 Willow Creek Drive, Jefferson, 28640 4 Beds 6 Baths | $950,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,763 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Luxurious home sitting on 1.706 acres in a pristine community within close proximity to Downtown and across from Jefferson Landing Golf Course. Some of the many features of this property include but are not limited to a 4 car garage, main level laundry and master bedroom, polished porcelain floors in the kitchen and foyer, large pantry, intercom & security system, oak floors and solid oak doors, 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms & 2 half bathrooms, koi pond, and tumbled brick exterior with stamped stone patio. The kitchen features bar seating, breakfast nook, copper sinks, double wall oven, gas stove, microwave drawer, and double dishwasher. The laundry facilities with half bath are located between the garage and kitchen. The open living room has a built-in entertainment wall with gas log fireplace. The master bedroom has access to the back patio as well as heated bathroom floors, large walk-in closet, two sinks, jetted tub and tile shower. There is a second bedroom on the main level and two additional bedrooms upstairs along with a den and extra bonus/gym space. Also see full unfinished basement. View the the attached virtual tour link for the full experience.

For open house information, contact Rebecca Savage, Realty One Group Results at 336-846-8111