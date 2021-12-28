Houston-curious? These homes are on the market

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Houston, MS) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Houston. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RtyWx_0dXYwsod00

305 S Monroe, Houston, 38851

4 Beds 1 Bath | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,158 Square Feet | Built in 1845

The Famous Bates-Tabb home dates back to 1845 and was used as a hospital in the Civil War! This beauty just needs new owners. 2nd level is unfinished. Home needs repair. Being sold ''as is''. Would make a fabulous wedding venue/bed and breakfast. . All info subject to verification. AGENTS, see private remarks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uFKdH_0dXYwsod00

813 Hwy 41 North, Okolona, 38851

4 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,800 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Looking for a home in Okolona Area? We've got one you'll love to see. This 4BR 2BA home is very spacious and has a large master suite on it's own side of the house, with a fireplace and outdoor patio and more than an acre of land which is great for any family. This is the type of house you will call HOME.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SoNhC_0dXYwsod00

1187 Cr 515 S, Houston, 38851

3 Beds 3 Baths | $249,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,900 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Spacious 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home sitting on 2 acres. Conveniently located just off the bypass. Houston School District. Double Carport. Small pond stocked with catfish and bream. Large shop with roll up door and separate shed for storage, as well. Paved circle drive. All info subject to verification. AGENTS, see private remarks.

