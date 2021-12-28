Take a look at these homes for sale in Dublin

(Dublin, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Dublin. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

612 E Blackjack Street, Dublin, 76446 3 Beds 2 Baths | $119,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,587 Square Feet | Built in 1930

This great home is located in a quiet Texas town with loads of small town charm. It features a huge yard and wood deck in back, this would be the perfect place to host your backyard BBQs! There is a storage building on the property and a two car carport. Inside this spacious home, you'll find carpeted floors in the 3 bedrooms and living areas. The kitchen features a gas range and oven, laminate flooring and stylish Spanish tile countertops. A huge utility room is right off the kitchen where the washer and dryer hookups are located. The owner installed a new gas water heater in the Spring of 2021.

For open house information, contact Melissa Williams, Century 21 Property Advisors at 254-382-8801

204 E Clinton Street, Dublin, 76446 3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,148 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Great first home or rental property! Come take a look at this newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home! This house has recently been updated with all new laminate flooring, all new interior and exterior paint, and new side walks around the front of the home! The roof was replaced several years ago. This will make a great investment property or first home for someone! It is hard to find a 3 bedroom 2 bath home in this price range, so you better hurry and come take a look at it!

For open house information, contact Sam Byrd, CLARK REAL ESTATE GROUP at 254-987-2248

16887 Fm 847, Dublin, 76446 3 Beds 2 Baths | $480,300 | Single Family Residence | 2,449 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Country Home with 5 acres, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, 2 Living Areas, Attached 2 Car Garage and a Detached 720sqft 3 Car Garage, Covered 900 sqft Workshop with LED Lights and Additional Covered Parking.. There is 2 sheds and a 1634 sqft barn as well. Lean Tube Shelter with running water to the water trough for horses. Property sits on top of a small hill with breath taking views. New Lifetime Metal Roof done in 2015, New 5 ton AC unit in 2020 & water heater in 2018 with 17 year warranty. Plenty of room to have business here!

For open house information, contact Katherine Lopez, Mersaes Real Estate, Inc. at 972-203-9033

11743 County Road 355, Dublin, 76446 2 Beds 2 Baths | $249,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,648 Square Feet | Built in 1951

COUNTRY LIVING ON THIS 1.72 ACRES WITH A 2 OR 3 BEDROOM HOME. LARGE DEN WITH OFFICE OR THIRD BEDROOM. SCREENED IN PORCH THAT IS PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING OR JUST ENJOYING THE SUMMER AFTERNOONS. LARGE METAL SHOP OR GARAGE. ROOM TO BUILT BARN FOR HORSES OR SHOW ANIMALS.

For open house information, contact Barbara Hampton, BARBARA HAMPTON & ASSOCIATES at 254-968-6226