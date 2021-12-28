Check out these homes for sale in Yoder now

(Yoder, CO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Yoder will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

15640 County Road 1 Road, Rush, 80833 4 Beds 3 Baths | $385,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,280 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Looking for acreage with a charming home and great sunsets? This cute 2280 sq.ft., 4 bed, 3 bath ranch style home may be just what you are looking for. New interior paint, some new interior doors, new flooring in bedrooms and bathrooms. Center island in the kitchen. Large dining area for entertaining. Large family room with fireplace. Whole house water filter. Water softener system. Reverse osmosis drinking water system at the kitchen sink. Outbuildings include a 29x30 4-stall barn with 10x10 tack room, an 8x8 woodshed, a 4x8 turkey roost shed, and a 2x8 turkey roost - all inside a fenced round pen. There Is also an 8x8 chicken coop. Fenced corrals at the barn, watering hydrant in the yard. Septic pumped in 2020, furnace serviced in 2021, fireplace chimney sweep in 2020.

4765 S Johnson Road, Rush, 80833 4 Beds 2 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,920 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Well equipped ranch Cattle/Horse 40-acre property with ranch style home. This 2004 modular home has 4 bed/2 bath, oversized 2 car garage, laundry/mud room, formal dining room, large kitchen with breakfast bar, large wood burning fireplace with custom build-ins. The master bedroom has 2 large walk-in closets and an on suite 5-piece bathroom. The home has A/C and central heat. Washer and dryer are included and the dryer can use gas or electric hook-ups with steam drying feature. Home has a new roof (2020) and a new furnace (2021). The barn (2-4 stalls, tackle room, working chicken coop with anti-predator security, electricity & water/sink) has a large outside horse arena 154'x94' and a 40' round pen. Large workshop with 110/220 electricity, propane furnace, 2 extractor fans, pool table, cabinets and 2 work benches. 3-room workshop with loading/unloading doc and roll up door, insulated and electricity. Large metal Quonset for RV, Boat or Equipment (electric 110/220V). See EXTRAS section comments for more specifics on the outbuildings. There are 3 well faucets on property. Home can be purchased with an additional 2 parcel land (40 acres each) . All land is fenced and secure for animal grazing. You can make extra income from renting land for cattle grazing from local ranchers. See MLS listing for land MLS #3635093 (0 S Johnson Road) & MLS #8918057 (00 S Johnson Road).

3835 Sengbeil Road, Yoder, 80864 3 Beds 2 Baths | $569,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,407 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Welcome to this wonderful Colorado home with ample room to roam and grow! Located on 35+ acres of fully fenced land that is perfect for horses, livestock, and growing your own crops. This is your opportunity to purchase one of the only stick-built homes within miles around. Enjoy this fully updated home with 12 foot ceilings, brand new 8 ft six-panel doors, and new flooring and carpet throughout. The upgraded kitchen boasts granite countertops, new cabinets, and all new appliances with an open floor plan that allows for you to design your home layout however you wish. Three large bedrooms with large, updated bathrooms. The Master includes an attached 5-piece bathroom with dual sinks, an oversized soaking tub, and tall, stand-alone shower. The attached, oversized 3-car garage provides protection for all your vehicles and/or space for a large shop and storage while featuring a rear garage door that allows pass through convenience to your fenced in back yard. Enjoy water from your own well, an oversized septic system with brand new installed risers, and the upgraded 400 amp transformer to provide power for all of your needs! Within the fully privacy fenced backyard are two large greenhouses measuring approximately 25x100 each, providing nearly 5000 sq ft of growing space to cultivate and grow year round! Both greenhouses provide all-season growing capability and feature 12 mm durable plastic that can withstand strong Colorado wind and hail-storms, organic growing soil, industrial size exhaust fans, cooling walls to regulate the temperature in the hot summer months, extra insulation, manual sprinkler system, electricity, and propane supplied from an independent tank. Also included on this property are two large storage sheds, livestock stables, and a horse arena. Simply add solar and have the self-sustainable lifestyle that will be the envy of everyone around. Come see this amazing property before it's gone!

