Homes for sale in Ionia: New listings

503 Grant Street, Ionia, 48846 3 Beds 1 Bath | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,080 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Cozy 3 bedroom, 1 bath house, fully renovated. Has new laminate flooring, updated bathroom, renovated kitchen, new stainless steel appliances, fresh coat of paint, updated deck with cement steps, new roof, brand new furnace, brand new water heater. This beautiful house is located in a corner lot, with easy access to the expressway, near local shops and restaurants also near Ionia schools.Schedule your private showing Today!

12444 Waterway Lane, Belding, 48809 6 Beds 4 Baths | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,919 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Welcome Home! 6 bedroom, 4 full bathroom, custom-built open concept executive ranch, overlooking Big Pine Island Lake. The master suite boasts a gorgeous marble bathroom and a spacious walk-in closet. 5 additional spacious bedrooms with lots of closet space. Fully finished walkout basement with a full kitchen and laundry. 2.5 stall garage, custom landscaping, walk-out deck, and a10-zone sprinkling system. Only a short drive to Lowell, Rockford, and Greenville. The location of this private lakecommunity is ideal. Schedule a private showing before it's gone!

6840 Sydney Street, Muir, 48860 4 Beds 3 Baths | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,822 Square Feet | Built in None

With over 1,800 square feet of living space, this traditional 2 story floorplan is a great option!. The clever footprint is designed to optimize living space without sacrificing storage space. The first floor features an open concept layout with a large great room, dining nook and kitchen with peninsula. The extra counter space is multifunctional, serving as prep space plus a breakfast bar. The powder room is tucked away from the main living space, along with a first floor laundry room. The second floor includes a spacious master bedroom suite with a large walk in closet, 3 additional bedrooms and a full bath.

10022 S Brown Road, Fenwick, 48834 3 Beds 2 Baths | $280,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,560 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Welcome home to this well built 3 bedroom, 2 full bath very well maintained home on three acres. The home has an open floor plan. The kitchen features an island with eating area and a deck off the dining area. A slider leads to the covered front patio from the living room. Main floor master suite. The upper floor has two bedrooms and a full bath. Full basement, Detached 2-stall garage, with an additional detached garage. A hardwired, automatic whole-home generator supplies electric in the eventof a power outage. Just a short drive to Greenville makes this an ideal location. Call today for a private showing.

