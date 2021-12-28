Check out these houses for sale in Defuniak Springs

(DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Defuniak Springs area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

47 Passion Flower Street, Defuniak Springs, 32433 3 Beds 2 Baths | $277,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,849 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Welcome home!! Take a look at this spacious three-bedroom house situated on just under a half-acre lot and features a one car garage, horseshoe driveway, & 8-foot fenced backyard. As you enter the home you will be welcomed with an open concept feel! You'll notice the open flow from the kitchen to the dining area, down to the recessed living room area! This home features a split bedroom floor plan with the master bedroom just off the living room and the two additional guest bedrooms, off either side of the kitchen. The master bedroom features a tray ceiling, a walk-in closet with custom shelves, and an en-suite master bathroom. The master bathroom offers a double vanity, jetted tub, & separate walk-in shower. The entry way, through the kitchen & dining areas floors were updated to

2196 Spring Lake Road, Defuniak Springs, 32433 2 Beds 2 Baths | $695,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,450 Square Feet | Built in 2020

JUST REDUCED! Quintessential lakefront cottage that will provide you and your family a relaxing weekend getaway. The design, finishes, and structural integrity of this quaint and charming new construction is unrivaled. The gorgeous lot offers a perfect grade, capturing a spectacular vista across Spring Lake. This opportunity is being offered furnished and includes the pontoon boat that is moored at the property's dock. The garage is heated and cooled, and the home's electric bills are minimal, as spray foam was utilized the insulate the home and garage. Please inquire for further details. Showings are by advanced appointment only, all of which shall be accompanied by the listing agent(s).

Lot 26 E Dogwood Avenue, Defuniak Springs, 32433 3 Beds 2 Baths | $255,485 | Single Family Residence | 1,381 Square Feet | Built in 2022

This new construction home is one of a kind! This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home and will feature vinyl plank flooring throughout the entire home. The master bedroom will have trey ceilings while one of the guest bedrooms will have a vaulted ceiling. The electric fireplace in the living room with give the perfect sense of coziness in the winter months. The kitchen will feature a breakfast bar and granite countertops. There is a two car garage with a storage room. This home will also feature brick on all four sides of the home.

46 Kemper Lane, Defuniak Springs, 32433 3 Beds 2 Baths | $330,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,004 Square Feet | Built in 1987

FIVE ACRE LOT located on Lake Tantara! Two horse stables, hay-barn, and fenced pastures. Large 26X36 garage/workshop with office. Play set for the little ones. All out buildings have electricity. Main house is 2004 sq/ft with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Quartz countertops, breakfast bar, and eat in breakfast nook. Bonus room with sliding doors that lead out to the huge deck and a hot tub that looks out to the lake. Living room has fireplace with hand carved wood mantel. Notice the doors hand carved from Indonesia. Master closet 17 x 11 huge walk in closet, laminate flooring, and upgraded master bath. Buyer or buyer's agent to verify all dimensions.

