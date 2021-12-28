Single-family homes for sale in Ottawa

(OTTAWA, IL) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

If you’re Ottawa-curious, take a look at these listings today:

3883 East 2050Th Road, Serena, 60549 3 Beds 3 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,778 Square Feet | Built in 1992

1st floor master bedroom suite! Plus 2 bedrooms & full bathroom upstairs. 2 1/2 baths. Excellent layout! Enjoy outside living from your HUGE front porch! 1800 square foot home (plus the full basement) on almost ONE acre of land in Serena with fenced back yard. Open kitchen with island and great storage options. Large dining room open to kitchen with plenty of space for large table plus added space for multiple uses. Spacious living room. Only carpet (NEW) is on stairs to 2nd floor. Fenced back yard with dog kennel/house. 2.5 Car Garage with insulated garage attic for addtional storage. Garage has 240 volt outlet. Upgrades and improvements include: BRAND NEW High Efficency Furnance (December 2021) - Goodman 80,000 BTU, NEW Air Conditioner (2021), NEW Water Heater (2020), FRESHLY Painted 1st Floor (2021), NEW Wood Laminate Floors in All Bedrooms & Hallway (2021) NEW Carpet on Stairs (2021) NEW Oil Rubbed Bronze Faucets (2021) NEW Closet Doors in Bedrooms (2021) NEW Light Fixtures, NEW Ceiling Fans (2021) NEW Microwave (2021), NEW Screens (2021), REPLACED Cold Water Lines (2017), Excellent water quality with 2 Omni House Water Filters & Water Softner (2017) Full basement with recessed lighting in place. Watch the SUNRISE from your front porch and the SUNSET from you deck! MOTIVATED SELLER - Bring Your Offers!

For open house information, contact Tara Kovach, RE/MAX Action at 800-276-2600

1501 East State Route 71 Highway, Ottawa, 61350 3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,525 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Location, location, location! Situated right on the Illinois River! Huge walkout basement with dry bar, Private boat dock and so much more! Enjoy your cup of coffee in the sunroom or relax on your deck with stunning views of the river. Three spacious bedrooms and two full baths! Outbuilding with 2 oversized garage doors, electrical and a 30x16 apartment, it's a great opportunity for a small business owner, guest house, rental or in-law arrangement...the possibilities are endless! Minutes to Historic downtown Ottawa with tons of shopping and restaurants! This is truly a one-of-a-kind property with so much potential!

For open house information, contact Adam Stary, john greene, Realtor at 630-820-6500

541 11Th Street, Lasalle, 61301 2 Beds 3 Baths | $118,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,950 Square Feet | Built in 1905

Make this beautiful home yours!! The finished attic is set up to be a huge 3rd bedroom. The master bath features a whirlpool tub. The large kitchen has an abundance of cabinets and is open to the spacious dining room. 2.5 baths, newer flooring, windows and roof. Covered front porch. Great location close to schools, shopping and parks.

For open house information, contact Barbara Bryant, Janko Realty & Development at 815-223-3875

316 Leeward Way, Ottawa, 61350 4 Beds 5 Baths | $789,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,275 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Riverside living has never looked so good. This impeccable home stretches over three levels and would make an idyllic primary residence or a low-maintenance vacation home where you can gather with loved ones. The layout has been beautifully designed for comfort and convenience with 10 rooms in total, 4.5 baths and a private entrance courtyard. Natural light floods the first floor which houses the great room, with a tall vaulted ceiling and fireplace, along with the decadent owner's suite. This sumptuous owner's haven is perfect for those who prefer single-level living and boasts a large walk-in robe and an ensuite with a double vanity and a walk-in shower. The hub of the home is the open-plan kitchen, living and dining space which connects to an entertaining deck. A walk-in kitchen pantry, quality appliances and a center island will make cooking a pleasure. A laundry room, a powder room and an attached two-car garage complete this level with the lower level home to a large recreation room. Guests can stay in style in this finished walk-out basement with two large bedrooms with walk-in closets including one bedroom with a private ensuite and the bunk room with access to a two-way bathroom. The upper level houses an in-law suite or office with an ensuite and direct access to the show-stopping rooftop terrace where you can host friends and admire the river views. All this is set on a 32-acre marina with access to boat slips for a day out on the water. There's a private clubhouse, pool and fitness area while walking paths and a restaurant are nearby along with a 62-mile bike trail. You'll live just 15 minutes from Starved Rock State Park and 90 minutes from Chicago.

For open house information, contact Tammy Barry, HomeSmart Realty Group at 708-320-0002