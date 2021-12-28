Single-family homes for sale in Oxford

(OXFORD, NC) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

204 Griffis Drive, Stem, 27581 3 Beds 3 Baths | $272,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,684 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Transitional style home located in Mangum Farms Subdivision. Large Family room w/gas log fire place, 1st floor master bedroom w/large walk in closet. Laminate flooring in living areas, new carpet on stairs and upstairs hallway. Separate dining room,spacious kitchen w/ breakfast nook. French doors leading out to screened in porch and fenced in back yard. Conveniently located to I85, schools and shopping. Seller is selling home As-Is.

109 Rectory Street, Oxford, 27565 3 Beds 3 Baths | $485,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,549 Square Feet | Built in 1867

Home has been thoughtfully renovated with an open floor plan, while remaining true to its significance to Oxford with tapered walls and 12' ceilings upstairs, extensive antique stained glass, 6 fireplaces, and covered front porch. Gourmet kitchen featuring Blue Star range, Sub-Zero frig/freezer and under-counter ice machine - designed for comfort, entertaining, and fun! Wonderfully fenced, low-maintenance lot with deck, patio and side yard for dogs or the kids. Oxford...The Next Place to Be!

59 Pool Rock Shores Lane, Henderson, 27537 1 Bed 2 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 830 Square Feet | Built in 1994

KERR LAKE WATERFRONT property priced under $300K off paved, state-maintained road. Private boat dock (#1364) in good water location. Stylish cottage has great room w/ two-story ceiling & door that opens to lakeside deck, plus laundry w/ half bath on main level. One BR & full bath on second level. Private well & 3-BR septic & space for building onto house. Detached 24x28 garage/workshop w/ finished interior. Metal carport. Being sold in AS IS condition. Access is off side street that has SECURITY GATE.

509 Zene Street, Henderson, 27536 4 Beds 2 Baths | $60,000 | Single Family Residence | 906 Square Feet | Built in 1936

*** INVESTMENT PROPERTY *** 4 BR/ 1.5 Bth on nice city lot. Currently leased (for over 17 years to same tenant). Current rent = $470. Overall, well maintained for age. Needs some TLC. Great space. HUGE upstairs. Large Kitchen. Great layout. Lots of space in house. Feels MUCH BIGGER than it is. Rents can be increased after lease expires to create GREAT CASH FLOW.

