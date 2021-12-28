Home ownership in Wilmington is within reach with townhouses like these

(WILMINGTON, NC) If you’re on the market for a home in Wilmington, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Along with proximity to urban offerings like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can entice home owners with lower maintenance requirements overall, thanks to their shared walls and minimal outdoor space.

If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:

7590 Knightbell Circle Lot 51, Leland, 28451 3 Beds 3 Baths | $295,990 | Townhouse | 1,895 Square Feet | Built in None

The Marion floorplan features an inviting covered front porch that opens into a formal dining room and open concept living space. The first-floor primary bedroom boasts a large bath and walk-in closet. On the second floor, you are greeted by a versatile loft space, laundry room, and convenient flex room. The Marion plan is available in both end units and interior units. Home Is Connected Smart Home Package is standard with every new home. Control the thermostat, front door light and lock, and video doorbell from your smartphone or with voice commands to Alexa! REQUEST INFOThe photos you see here are for illustration purposes only, interior and exterior features, options, colors and selections will differ.

2952 Hatchers Run Lot 1201, Leland, 28451 3 Beds 2 Baths | $379,690 | Townhouse | 1,398 Square Feet | Built in None

Enjoy a low maintenance lifestyle with our popular Tuscan plan- a one level paired ranch home with an amazing open floorplan. The spacious kitchen, dining, and family rooms all flow together nicely and a covered rear porch off the family room creates a seamless extension of living space. Split bedroom floorplan, large laundry room, and lots of closets for storage. All of our homes include D.R. Horton's Home is Connected package, an industry leading suite of smart home products that keeps homeowners connected with the people and place they value the most. The technology allows homeowners to monitor and control their home from the couch or across the globe. REQUEST INFOThe photos you see here are for illustration purposes only, interior and exterior features, options, colors and selections will differ.

4628 Sugar Bay Court, Leland, 28451 3 Beds 3 Baths | $257,475 | Townhouse | 1,784 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The ''Hobcaw'' plan with exterior stone highlights is a two-story town home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and single car garage in Summer Bay Villas. The covered front porch welcomes you into the open living area of the home. The open concept begins with the living room. The kitchen includes a pantry, and casual dining area with access to the covered back porch. The family room and powder room finish the first level of the home. The second floor hosts the master suite that includes a large walk-in closet and an upgraded master bath with a dual vanity, shower and separate soaking tub. The spacious second and third bedrooms are also on the second level along with another full bath and a full-size laundry room. The location of this townhome is situated right beside the beautiful 'Westgate Nature Park' which covers over three acres and contains paved walking paths and a children's playground. Summer Bay Villas is also convenient to local shopping in Leland, only 10 minutes to Historic Downtown Wilmington, and only 30 minutes to the area's best beaches. All interior design features are able to be chosen for this home. Price listed is base price plus structural options. Any upgrades from standard level at design will incur additional costs. The photos and description are from renderings and may not be exact.

7607 Knightbell Circle Lot 38, Leland, 28451 3 Beds 3 Baths | $274,870 | Townhouse | 1,895 Square Feet | Built in None

