ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Take a look at these homes on the market in Amarillo

Amarillo News Alert
Amarillo News Alert
 1 day ago

(Amarillo, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Amarillo than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TWmJe_0dXYqT1000

8344 Continental Pkwy, Amarillo, 79119

4 Beds 4 Baths | $799,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,761 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Chris Farrell Builder NEW CONSTRUCTION. Fresh new plan in The Colonies to be complete in January. Perfect time to make selections. Spacious kitchen with abundant storage, massive island, huge walk in pantry, stainless appliances including side by side refrigerator & freezer, 48 inch/6 burner cooktop with griddle & double ovens. Primary suite with vaulted ceilings, free standing bath, and fabulous closet with island. Upstairs living with 2 bedrooms & 2 baths. Formal entry with incredible staircase flowing into open den with masonry fireplace. Amazing millwork throughout. Outdoor living also with masonry fireplace & kitchenette, board on board privacy fence.

For open house information, contact Kristal K. Mooneyham, Larry Brown, REALTORS(r) at 806-358-7421

Copyright © 2021 Amarillo Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AARTX-21-5518)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DhHna_0dXYqT1000

1507 Poplar St, Amarillo, 79107

4 Beds 2 Baths | $119,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,224 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Welcome home! Check out this beautifully updated, move in ready home in Hamlet. This home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, updated kitchen with new cabinets, isolated master suite with spacious closet, updated bathrooms and central heating and air. 2021 Updates per seller: roof, texture, carpet, interior/exterior paint, windows, electrical box, GFCI electrical wiring, flooring, updated bathrooms, serviced central heating and new central air. Come out and fall in love with this wonderful home and make it yours today!

For open house information, contact Rosa Moncayo, Keller Williams Realty Amarillo at 806-359-4000

Copyright © 2021 Amarillo Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AARTX-21-7396)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m5xXE_0dXYqT1000

7320 Stagecoach Trl, Amarillo, 79124

3 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,560 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Don't miss your opportunity to own this 3 bed 2 bath home with 2 living areas and 1.56 acres in Bushland school district! It features beautiful new flooring, neutral colors throughout, a big open kitchen, large front patio, a secluded master bedroom and large master bathroom! It also features a shop with 2 garage stalls for smaller cars. You will love the large 1.56 acre lot with mesquite trees and rolling hills making a nice view! Schedule a private showing today!

For open house information, contact Shane Hanes, Realty One Group Oculus at 806-220-4433

Copyright © 2021 Amarillo Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AARTX-21-6354)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Epzlc_0dXYqT1000

3109 Van Buren St, Amarillo, 79109

4 Beds 2 Baths | $221,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,841 Square Feet | Built in 1927

Wonderful home in historic Oliver-Eakle. Many updates including new windows throughout, fresh paint and an updated fireplace in the main living area. There is also a basement with tons of storage area. A solid wood fence surrounds the back yard which has several producing fruit trees. All appliance will convey. This will make someone a very comfortable home. Schedule a showing today. Please bring all offers!

For open house information, contact Cameron Monroe, Coldwell Banker First Equity at 806-354-3500

Copyright © 2021 Amarillo Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AARTX-21-4475)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
Amarillo, TX
Business
Amarillo, TX
Real Estate
City
Amarillo, TX
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Realtors#Fruit Trees#Welcome Home#Housing List#Refrigerator Freezer#Inch 6 Burner
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Amarillo News Alert

Amarillo News Alert

Amarillo, TX
380
Followers
581
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

With Amarillo News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy