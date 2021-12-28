ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Single-family homes for sale in Spokane

(SPOKANE, WA) Looking for a house in Spokane? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

If you’re Spokane-curious, take a look at these listings today:

714 E Olympic, Spokane, 99207

2 Beds 2 Baths | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,311 Square Feet | Built in 1909

Newly remodeled 2 bed 1.5 bath with partially finished basement. Fireplace. New carpet. Carport. Storage shed.

For open house information, contact Bob Mattson, Kelly Right Real Estate of Spo at 509-904-4663

Copyright © 2021 Spokane Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SARWA-202112624)

6717 N Normandie, Spokane, 99208

3 Beds 3 Baths | $365,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,418 Square Feet | Built in 2021

BEAUTIFUL, NEW 2021 CONSTRUCTION! 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath 2-story home. Kitchen features quartz counters, tile back splash and stainless steel appliances. Main floor laundry, durable LVP flooring, energy efficient mini split heating and cooling system, gas hot water and a 10x10 patio. Zero scape front landscaping included.

For open house information, contact Joy Wood, Synergy Properties at 509-624-4400

Copyright © 2021 Spokane Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SARWA-202125077)

1426 N Post, Spokane, 99201

3 Beds 2 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,458 Square Feet | Built in 1888

Exquisitely updated 3-bedroom 2-bath Craftsman 2-story home with a main floor master suite with a walk-in closet. Beautifully remodeled kitchen with tile floors, granite countertops, stainless appliances, large eat-in-space. Original hardwood floors and completely updated plumbing & electric throughout. Gas forced air furnace and a powerful wood-burning stove in the living room that can heat the entire house. 2nd bedroom (upstairs) also has an en-suite bathroom. Massive 3rd bedroom (upstairs) has 2 entryways and room for multiple beds. House would be perfect for owner-occupant, or for an AirBnb (with amazing proximity to downtown, the Spokane Arena and the new Sports Complex just a few blocks away). House and yard are elevated far above the street giving a unique rooftop feel to the yard and making it very private. Large gazebo with high-end Marquis 4-person hot tub purchased in 2020. Massive area behind house has alley access, abundant off-street parking, & room to add a garage with living quarters above it.

For open house information, contact Jed Maclaurin, Windermere Manito, LLC at 509-747-1051

Copyright © 2021 Spokane Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SARWA-202125595)

104 S Fiske, Spokane, 99202

3 Beds 2 Baths | $235,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,666 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Immense opportunity waiting for you with this 3 bed 2 bath Bungalow. Home has room to grow or add sweat equity. There is a fourth non-egress bedroom in the basement. Conveniently located close to stores, restaurants, and freeway access. Bring your imagination as you walk through this oversized corner lot. With a little love, and a clear vision, this place could be a great investment and a fantastic home!

For open house information, contact Kristina Carlson, Synergy Properties at 509-624-4400

Copyright © 2021 Spokane Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SARWA-202125655)

