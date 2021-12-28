Townhomes of Fort Worth: See what’s on the market

(FORT WORTH, TX) If you’re on the market for a home in Fort Worth, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Contrary to the perceptions of some, townhouses also often provide a strong value compared to traditional homes. When compared in a given neighborhood, townhomes have been shown to often be more affordable than standalone homes - and with smaller lot sizes their property taxes can also be lower than conventional homes, while their HOA fees can be lower than condos.

If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:

7332 Kingswood Circle, Fort Worth, 76133 2 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Townhouse | 1,104 Square Feet | Built in 1983

This spacious 2 bedroom, 1 and a half bath townhouse won’t last long. It’s been fully renovated with new flooring on both levels. New kitchen cabinets with stainless steel appliances. New bathtub and vanities and lights and fans all throughout. Has a wood burning fireplace and a larger patio than most. Great place for anyone to call home.

3707 Harley Avenue, Fort Worth, 76107 3 Beds 3 Baths | $525,000 | Townhouse | 2,283 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Stunning modern townhouse in the sought after Cultural District located just one block from Dickies Arena. The layout is a spacious open floor plan has living, dining and kitchen with a large island. Picture windows allow plenty of natural light throughout the home. The roof deck patio and wet bar located on the third floor is perfect for hosting friends and family. The house is designed for a lock and leave lifestyle similar to a condo but has the space and privacy of a typical home. The master bedroom has enough space for a couch and sitting area or a desk. The bathroom is beautifully tiled and has plenty of space for two. The front yard is also still big enough to bring your dog!

5512 Crawford Drive, North Richland Hills, 76180 3 Beds 3 Baths | $326,422 | Townhouse | 1,773 Square Feet | Built in 2021

MLS# 14622723 - Built by Impression Homes - January completion! ~ Simplify your life and surround yourself with convenience in a new Impression Homes Townhome! Wood-look tile floors on the bottom floor are practical, durable, and gorgeous. Define your days and nights with 3 bedrooms upstairs with large walk-in closets and 2 baths and your main living downstairs with a half bath. The master bedroom has 2 closets and there's lots of extra storage for linens and holiday decorations. This home also has a covered back door entrance with grass and space to relax. You'll always be in touch with your new Impression Homes Living Smarter smart home system!

1733 W Cantey Street, Fort Worth, 76110 3 Beds 4 Baths | $439,500 | Townhouse | 1,942 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New construction three story TCU area town home with full yard maintenance included and attached garage. Close to the university; quick commute to hospital district and minutes from downtown. Perfect for those who want a lock and leave lifestyle with little maintenance. Three bedrooms, each with walk in closet, 3.5 baths, 2 car attached garage. Features large open main floor plan perfect for entertaining, working from home, hanging out or studying. Pantry, tons of solid surface counter space and cabinetry. Walk to Forest Park restaurants, area green space, parks and TCU area businesses. Green space fronts this home, so great for dog walking. One of last two remaining. Ready before fall semester 2022.

