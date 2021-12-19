Single-family homes for sale in Liberty

(LIBERTY, NY) Looking for a house in Liberty? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

Check out these listings from around the Liberty area:

101 Carl Speilman Road, Youngsville, 12791 4 Beds 3 Baths | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,768 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Charming farmhouse is beautifully set on nearly 20 acres of open and wooded property with pond and HUGE garage/workshop. Property features fabulous views! Home offers 3+ BR's, 3 full baths and much original woodwork. Spacious formal plan with dining room, living room, entrance foyer and large EIK. Additionally on the main level is a mudroom, full bath and pantry which are a big plus. There are 2 BR's on second floor with another full bath and an extra room, perfect for nursery or office space. Third floor is dedicated to the master suite with lots of closet space, a full bath and floors you can finish to taste. There are views from many of the interior windows in this comfortable home. Wraparound covered porch takes in the sights and sounds of nature and the bucolic landscape. Outdoor wood furnace for main or alternative heating. Detached garage is 32x50 and has 2 overhead doors and 3 pedestrian doors. Garage is heated and has water sourced from a spring on the property. Land is lovely!

For open house information, contact Carol Malek, Malek Properties at 845-583-6333

40 Carrier Street, Liberty, 12754 4 Beds 2 Baths | $139,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,405 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Charming 1925, 2 story 4 bedroom, 2 bath Village home with nice front and back yard + 1 car detached garage. Lower level has original EI kitchen, formal Dining Room and huge master BR with lots of windows + bath. Rocking chair porch on front and sweet back porch facing back yard. There are hardwood floors and some updated carpeting. Upper floor has 3 bedrooms and full bath. . Freshly painted end of 2019 w/carpets replaced. Lots of hardwoods and woodwork that can be exposed.

For open house information, contact Ronny Murphy, Woodstock Way Realty LLC at 845-250-4200

106 Harris Road, Harris, 12742 2 Beds 1 Bath | $107,900 | Single Family Residence | 994 Square Feet | Built in 1939

Calling all builders/rehabbers. Cash, As-is sale, Bring all offers. Please submit Pof with offers.

For open house information, contact Sean Walker, Keller Williams Realty at 845-928-8000

103 Webster Avenue, Liberty, 12754 3 Beds 2 Baths | $96,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,512 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Single Family Home in Village of Liberty, walking distance to town and shopping. There is a tenant in the home and showings must be scheduled around that. Home needs some cosmetic work and some repairs, perfect for the DIY'er. Won't last long for this price, schedule your showings today.

For open house information, contact Lisa Miller, Woodstock Way Realty LLC at 845-250-4200