Top condo units for sale in Mammoth Lakes

(MAMMOTH LAKES, CA) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Mammoth Lakes or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

These Mammoth Lakes condos have been selected from our classified listings:

11 Cornice, Mammoth Lakes, 93546 1 Bed 1 Bath | $495,000 | Condominium | 855 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Beautifully remodeled in 2019, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo with extra sleeping alcove is being offered fully furnished, turn-key, and ready to enjoy for this winter season. The open-concept floor-plan is spacious and welcoming, and convenient for entertaining. For added convenience, this unit is situated nearby the Meridian red-line shuttle stop that goes through the Village and up to Main Lodge. With plentiful parking, a stylish design concept, full-size washer/dryer, and a hot-tub a stones throw away, this property is a gem with great nightly rental potential. Snowcreek is a highly sought-after condo-complex, located in a beautiful meadow setting surrounded by mountain-views, golf-courses, creeks and bike-paths. **Please submit offers by 12pm Thursday November 4th**

244 Lakeview Blvd. #166, Mammoth Lakes, 93546 4 Beds 2 Baths | $699,000 | Condominium | 1,231 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Large Remodeled South Facing Two Bedroom Plus Loft next to The Village and Canyon Lodge in a very popular and sought after complex. Seasons IV has a gameroom, pool, jacuzzi, dry sauna, laundry, and on-site management. A great fit for all seasons given its location and amenities. Woodstove/Fireplace retrofit has been completed. HOA fee includes Internet and Cable. To be sold completely furnished in turnkey condition. Ready to go! Call your agent to come see it this weekend, or take the Virtual Tour.

6201 Minaret Rd, Mammoth Lakes, 93546 2 Beds 2 Baths | $820,000 | Condominium | 935 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Convenience at its finest in The Village at Mammoth! 3rd floor corner condo with extra windows just across the sky bridge! Great location looking to the mountains from the balcony and living room. Condo is sold fully furnished and ready to move in and/ or rent out nightly. Enjoy all that the Village at Mammoth has to offer including dining, entertainment and direct access to the Gondola to Canyon Lodge! Underground parking and elevators make this condo a winner. Best priced 2 bedroom currently availble in the Village. Don't let this one pass by. Currently on nightly rental program with The Village at Mammoth. Agent does not guarantee accuracy of square footage, HOA dues or any other details, Buyer to do own due dilligence. Photos coming soon.

1903 Sierra Nevada Rd, Mammoth Lakes, 93546 2 Beds 1 Bath | $349,900 | Condominium | 660 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Whether you work or like to play in Mammoth Lakes , this is the place for you!. Nice clean and move in ready! Built in 2003 and features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, and a has stackable washer/dryer. Neat kitchen and plenty of cabinet space. There's even a south facing deck to take in the sunshine and views of Mammoth Mountain and the Sherwin Range. Walking distance to Mammoth Hospital and the High School. Please copy & paste this link for Covid Entry Requirements: http://bit.ly/2AZM6d PRICE IS FOR THE CONDO ONLY "STORAGE UNIT IS ALSO AVAILABLE FOR SALE" But first option is to the buyer of the condo.

