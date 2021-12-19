Single-family homes for sale in Libby

(LIBBY, MT) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

120 Plummer Road, Libby, 59923 2 Beds 1 Bath | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Cozy and comfortable, this lovely 2 bedroom 1 bath home has an open floor plan and everything you need to live comfortably in a well designed efficient space. Living room is spacious and has an attractive picture window. Kitchen has beautiful cabinetry, and there is a pantry providing valuable storage space. The dining room is open to the living room, making this a floor plan that is great for entertaining. Laundry room is conveniently located off the kitchen. One car attached garage provides additional room for storage. The dining room leads out onto a lovely deck overlooking the beautiful backyard, providing a peaceful setting and a relaxing place to retreat to at the end of a long day. Charming and comfortable, call for an appointment to see this lovely home today!

1521 Utah Avenue, Libby, 59923 2 Beds 1 Bath | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 840 Square Feet | Built in 1961

This newly remodeled 2-bed, 1-bath home boasts a great location, potential as a VRBO or Air BNB rental, and a great open floor plan. The home is tucked away by itself at the end of Utah Ave and is very private, with only the neighbor across the street being in view. Yet, it is still close to all that downtown Libby has to offer from restaurants to shopping. The new cabinets and island in the kitchen stand out along with the bar. The house uses its space very well and would be perfect for small gatherings or enjoying time with your family. As you go towards the back of this parcel, you will find the detached garage that is assessible from the street located behind the house (Maple street.) Schedule a tour today! Call Brody Goucher at 406-291-7797, or your real estate professional.

439 Crystal Lake Road, Libby, 59923 3 Beds 3 Baths | $575,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,280 Square Feet | Built in 1961

One of the best views on Crystal Lake! 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 3 car garage, and 3 decks with magnificent views of the lake and mountains. This newly remodeled home is in the finishing stages of completion. Apply your own touch or use the included materials to make this your lakefront dream home or vacation cabin. The property needs a well and hot water heater, septic and power are in. There is a large list of personal property included, such as an aluminum boat and motor, canoe, power tools, and fully stocked kitchen. Enjoy boating, kayaking, ice fishing and everything else Montana Lake Life has to offer by calling Steve McNulty at (406) 291-1890, or your real estate professional.

