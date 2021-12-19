Check out these homes for sale in Houston now

(Houston, OH) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Houston will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

7714 W Sugar Grove Road, Covington, 45318 3 Beds 2 Baths | $424,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,968 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Beautiful century old farmhouse sitting on 12+ acres w/ frontage on the Stillwater. Bank barn (new roof 2020) offers stalls and storage. 3 pastures. Home has undergone major updates. Replacement windows. Updated electrical throughout, 200 amp & backup generator/welder. Stunning kitchen w/ granite countertops, tile backsplash. An under the counter ice maker, 5 gas burner range, double oven, bar area, spice rack and large designer pantry. Kitchen is open to the large dining rm with spectacular views of the 7+ acre field. Off the dining room sits a wood burning. Updated 1st full bath w/ clawfoot whirlpool tub! Multipurpose room leads you directly to the pool area. The master bedroom has been completely renovated w/ new windows and 8 x 16 walk-in designer closet, no need for bulky bedroom furniture! Master bathroom completely remodeled, features great space & oversized shower. The dry basement w/ impressive ceiling height offers plenty of storage as well as some usable space with an additional wood burning stove.

For open house information, contact Mark Ludewig, Coldwell Banker Heritage Realtors at 937-665-1800

21 W Bridge Street, Covington, 45318 2 Beds 1 Bath | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,044 Square Feet | Built in 1920

You will have to see this cozy two bedroom, newly remodeled home in a great location. This single story home is conveniently located near the shopping area in Covington, Ohio. Updates include: furnace, AC, electric panel, hot water heater. Recently remodeled kitchen includes range, refrigerator and dishwasher. Outside features consist of new poured patio and walkway leading to the oversized 2 story garage with walk up loft area, above ground swimming pool, semi private backyard with gravel parking area.

For open house information, contact Patty Murphy, Keller Williams Home Town Rlty at 937-890-9111

1801 Cambridge Street, Piqua, 45356 3 Beds 1 Bath | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,131 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Adorable 3BR/1BA brick ranch with living room, family room or bonus room, large eat-in kitchen, 1-car attached garage, fenced-in backyard with shed. Seller is leaving refrigerator, stove, and freezer in garage.

For open house information, contact Angela Y Cline, Home Experts Realty at 937-435-6000

119 W Monument Street, Pleasant Hill, 45359 3 Beds 1 Bath | $80,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,488 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Property is sold 'as is.' Excellent investment property potential! Great backyard and detached garage. Please call for your private showing.

For open house information, contact Janell Havenar, Bruns Realty Group at 937-339-2300