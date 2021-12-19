Check out these homes for sale in Houston now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, OH

 2 days ago

(Houston, OH) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Houston will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wsrdl_0dR63rNl00

7714 W Sugar Grove Road, Covington, 45318

3 Beds 2 Baths | $424,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,968 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Beautiful century old farmhouse sitting on 12+ acres w/ frontage on the Stillwater. Bank barn (new roof 2020) offers stalls and storage. 3 pastures. Home has undergone major updates. Replacement windows. Updated electrical throughout, 200 amp & backup generator/welder. Stunning kitchen w/ granite countertops, tile backsplash. An under the counter ice maker, 5 gas burner range, double oven, bar area, spice rack and large designer pantry. Kitchen is open to the large dining rm with spectacular views of the 7+ acre field. Off the dining room sits a wood burning. Updated 1st full bath w/ clawfoot whirlpool tub! Multipurpose room leads you directly to the pool area. The master bedroom has been completely renovated w/ new windows and 8 x 16 walk-in designer closet, no need for bulky bedroom furniture! Master bathroom completely remodeled, features great space & oversized shower. The dry basement w/ impressive ceiling height offers plenty of storage as well as some usable space with an additional wood burning stove.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01VcXb_0dR63rNl00

21 W Bridge Street, Covington, 45318

2 Beds 1 Bath | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,044 Square Feet | Built in 1920

You will have to see this cozy two bedroom, newly remodeled home in a great location. This single story home is conveniently located near the shopping area in Covington, Ohio. Updates include: furnace, AC, electric panel, hot water heater. Recently remodeled kitchen includes range, refrigerator and dishwasher. Outside features consist of new poured patio and walkway leading to the oversized 2 story garage with walk up loft area, above ground swimming pool, semi private backyard with gravel parking area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GLv97_0dR63rNl00

1801 Cambridge Street, Piqua, 45356

3 Beds 1 Bath | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,131 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Adorable 3BR/1BA brick ranch with living room, family room or bonus room, large eat-in kitchen, 1-car attached garage, fenced-in backyard with shed. Seller is leaving refrigerator, stove, and freezer in garage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qjxln_0dR63rNl00

119 W Monument Street, Pleasant Hill, 45359

3 Beds 1 Bath | $80,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,488 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Property is sold 'as is.' Excellent investment property potential! Great backyard and detached garage. Please call for your private showing.

