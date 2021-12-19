These condos are for sale in Big Rapids

(BIG RAPIDS, MI) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Big Rapids condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

These Big Rapids condos have been selected from our classified listings:

12073 Tullymore Drive, Stanwood, 49346 4 Beds 4 Baths | $440,000 | Condominium | 3,856 Square Feet | Built in 2009

A fabulous condo within the beautiful Tullymore GC community. A model when built and many extra features not found in most units. From entry you will notice cathedral ceilings and solid 8 foot pine doors. Panoramic views of the 9th & 10th hole. Extras include: Pine ceiling, 2 Pantry's, high end tile flooring, Levelor shades, retractable screen doors, copper sink, built in credenza, 2 total en-suites, Master with walk-in closet and garden tub, access to deck from master and dining, bonus room over garage for office or bedroom, fully finished lower level with full kitchen, cedar closet, work shop, wine storage, surround sound speakers throughout, garage heat. A blend of class and comfort! Includes membership to St. Ives & Tullymore GC. This could be a near turnkey sale for the right offer.

12104 Tullymore Drive, Stanwood, 49346 3 Beds 4 Baths | $454,900 | Condominium | 3,672 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Exclusive offering at The Villages At Tullymore. An enclave of semi-custom condominiums set about protected woodlands, scenic wetlands and Tullymore's beautiful 9th hole Beautiful clubhouse within walking distance,This ranch style condominium is fully appointed with generous use of hardwood flooring, granite countertops, custom wood cabinets and luxurious GE appliances.90 plus furnace and hot water heater.Private deck overlooks Tullymore #9.Ceramic tile in bathrooms and laundry.Fully furnished basement walks out to gorgeous cedar forest and peaceful stream.

