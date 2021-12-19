Homes for sale in Newberry: New listings

(NEWBERRY, SC) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

2736 & 2738 Bay Street, Newberry, 29108 3 Beds 2 Baths | $240,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,027 Square Feet | Built in 1968

In the heart of Newberry. Nice location with high traffic visibility this could be a great home or business. 1 miles to downtown Newberry (shipping dining, entertainment). Hospital less than one mile. This is the hub of the wheel. Stop light on Wilson Road makes a great stop for cars if you want it to be a business.

930 Lakewood Drive, Prosperity, 29127 3 Beds 2 Baths | $227,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,626 Square Feet | Built in 1982

GREAT INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY ON LAKE MURRAY! Large deck for entertaining with open water views. Private dock with year-round water. Great sunset views! This home awaits your touch!

2103 Smith Road, Newberry, 29108 4 Beds 2 Baths | $N,one | Single Family Residence | 1,764 Square Feet | Built in None

Coming Soon! D.R. Horton is proud to announce its most recent community, Newberry Landing located in Newberry County. The City of Newberry is a smaller town known for its protected history and nostalgic beauty. It is a place where the past has been preserved, yet the town is growing towards a vibrant future. Newberry Landing is an established community with newer existing homes and now offering new home building within the new phase. Newberry Landing neighborhood is tucked away with two entrances which gives the community a quaint feeling of small town charm. Newberry Landing is close to Newberry College, shops, restaurants, downtown Newberry and easily accessible to I-26. Newberry Landing Community offers homes starting in the low $200s; featuring ranch plans as well as two story homes with an open floor concept to fit all your needs. Regardless if you are relocating to South Carolina or moving within the town, Newberry Landing is a perfect location and a great place to call HOME. Please call for an appointment.

2311 Cottage Avenue, Newberry, 29108 2 Beds 1 Bath | $80,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in 1990

All brick home, great starter home or great for empty nester down sizing! 2 bedrooms/1 bath with a deep back yard for family gatherings.

