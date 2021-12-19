Top homes for sale in Perry

(Perry, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Perry will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

4678 Gator, Perry, 32347 4 Beds 2 Baths | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,103 Square Feet | Built in 1988

This unique property located on the Econfina River is a gem that you don't want to miss. This duplex property offers unique privacy while still being in the heart of the action near the Econfina River Resort. Just a few minute ride to the Gulf of Mexico, this property is a great rental investment property with a long history of top dollar price point. It would also be a great private home with 2 of everything!! Each of the sides of the property boasts an expansive living area, beautiful local heart pine details, nicely appointed kitchen and views you cannot beat!! Tour or ask your questions today. Unique properties like this don't last long!!

For open house information, contact Hope Webb, The American Dream at 850-838-7640

600 W Main, Perry, 32347 3 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 1910

This is the Historical "Inman House" in downtown Perry. Built in 1910 and gracefully improved by the current owners since 1975. A beautiful 3/2 home on 2 city lots totaling 0.53 of an acre. Many opportunities with a 20x40 workshop next to the house and an additional 18x40 metal R.V. shelter on a concrete pad. Updated electrical. This property has well and city water and its on the same power grid as the hospital so you will be one of the first people to have power if it ever gets bad weather. All new windows throughout the home makes it perfect for capturing natural sunlight and observing the fruit trees. Plenty of room for the kids to do their homework in the office area along with a huge storage room. Don't miss out on the extra storage/craft room in the attic. Come enjoy a nice quiet evening on the back porch swing!!

For open house information, contact Shannon Wirick, Focus Real Estate Group, Inc at 352-373-3123

1419 Andrew Reams, Perry, 32347 3 Beds 3 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Fantastic 3 bedroom/ 3 bathroom home situated on on 4 +/- acres in Taylor County, Florida. At 1800 sq ft, this charming home offers a spacious kitchen with an oversized island and tons of cabinet space, as well as stainless steel appliances, a large living area with a wood burning fire place, a formal dining room, 2 out of 3 bedrooms featuring attached bathrooms, laminent flooring throughout high traffic areas, a large covered front porch, as well as a covered and screened in back porch! This home has it all. This property also features an all weather pond, multiple outbuildings/workshops, chicken coops, fencing around the entire property line, and 3 wells and 2 septics!

For open house information, contact Jessica Groover, Southern Land & Homes at 850-973-2200