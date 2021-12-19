House hunt River Falls: See what’s on the market now

(River Falls, WI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in River Falls. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

99-101 Hwy 35, Troy Twp, 54022 4 Beds 2 Baths | $1,100,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,857 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Location is awesome, property has acreage and TWO shops including huge pole bldg and heated two stall separate garage. Great for the contractor! 4 bedroom 2 bath home situated in the back of the property. Great highway access on the northern outskirt of River Falls. The area is growing rapidly. The front parcel of land is zoned commercial, a contractor's DREAM, 490 ft of frontage! This piece of property is adjacent to both highways 35 & 65 just north of River Falls WI. OUTSTANDING highway access • The land has 3 separate buildings on location. Single family property (4 bed 2 bath 2 car garage and unfinished lower level) great office areas within home. ~ Additional 2 car garage (heated and complete with bathroom) 80 x 60 pole building (gravel floor) • Easy highway access • next to 124 capacity St Croix Valley Park and Ride • excellent development opportunity for Gas station, distribution center, convenience store, storage facility, etc. • U of W River Falls campus just down the road.

766 Kilt Court, Hudson, 54016 4 Beds 3 Baths | $775,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,638 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Come see this stunning 4 bed 3 bath custom built home in the Indigo Pond neighborhood. Set on 2 acres this home is surrounded by mature trees for peaceful privacy and beautiful pond views. There is a welcoming front porch great to take in some peace and quiet. The main level features 11 ft ceilings and large windows for better views. There is also hickory flooring from the entrance through the kitchen. The living room and kitchen have an open concept great for entertaining. Plenty of room for storage throughout including book cases, counter tops, bar area, and lighted china cabinets above your kitchen cabinets. Enjoy your morning coffee on your 3 season deck in the summer, or in colder months in your living room by the brick fireplace. The main level also has laundry and the master suite with coffered wood ceiling and full master bath. The lower level features 3 more bedrooms, a huge 26x20 family room with stone fireplace, bar area and walk out. Schedule your private showing today!

244 170Th Street, Hammond, 54015 3 Beds 3 Baths | $349,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,512 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Completely renovated 3 bed 3 bath home on 3 very private acres!! Everything here is done from the roof to the furnace and everything in between!! Main level owners suite, chefs kitchen, several out buildings including a heated shop/ office.

545 Spruce Drive, Hudson, 54016 3 Beds 4 Baths | $350,000 | Townhouse | 2,758 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Come see this beautiful 3 bed 4 bath townhome in Hudson. The front patio is a great way to welcome guests and includes a privacy fence. In the back is a wood deck off of the living room, an excellent area to extend your living space. Inside the spacious living room features a gas fireplace, mantle and lofted ceiling with skylight. The updated kitchen overlooks the dining area and opens up to the front patio. Complete main floor living with first floor laundry, a half bath, and the master bedroom with a private bath and large window with a pond view. Upstairs is a large 13x12 loft area that can be used in a variety of ways, a 3/4 bath, and a bedroom. The lower level features a huge 23x14 family room, another 3/4 bath, and another bedroom. Many updates in recent years, see attached document in supplements for full list. Don't miss out on this well cared for townhome, schedule your private showing today!

