Homes for sale in Walterboro: New listings

625 Longleaf Drive, Walterboro, 29488 3 Beds 3 Baths | $310,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,856 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Welcome to Longleaf! This incredible home has tons of space both inside and outside. Enjoy a updated Farmhouse Kitchen boasting stainless steal appliances and granite counters open to the family room and great room. Wood floors flow throughout the foyer and family and great room and kitchen. A large private master bedroom has access to a private screened in porch and sitting room plus an elegant master bathroom with a seamless glass stand up shower and custom vanity. The two guest bedroom are also very spacious and share the oversized hall bathroom with a large soaking tub. A huge laundry room with half bathroom has access to the attached garage. A huge private backyard with extra parking and storage. Private but yet close to everything! Schedule your appt today!!

273 Plantation Lane, Walterboro, 29488 4 Beds 3 Baths | $369,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,600 Square Feet | Built in 2021

One of the Low Country's best gated communities. Quiet neighborhood with a coded gate access. Spacious lot provides lots of space between neighbors. Custom built home, great bonus spaces. Large bonus room upstairs.

4908 Cottageville Highway, Round O, 29474 1 Bed 2 Baths | $99,950 | Single Family Residence | 1,160 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Call (843) 999-0655 to schedule a private showing. If you buy this home, Dave Friedman will sell yours for free! Dave Friedman is the listing agent and Keller Williams is the brokerage. Available immediately - Contact us for a Video Walk Thru of this property - (843)999-0655! This property provides a taste of country living, surrounded by towering trees and the serenity of nature. The home's interior was completely remodeled in 2013, with beautiful wood flooring and other must-have upgrades. The open floor plan makes the shared living spaces seem even larger, transitioning seamlessly from one room to the next. The kitchen offers plenty of counter and storage space, with abundant natural light illuminating the space. Each bedroom is a great size as well. Be sure to check out the backyard - and the endless opportunities it provides! There's not only plenty of room for pets to roam, but space for gardens, fire pits and more. In addition to the interior renovations, this home's roof was replaced in 2013. It also has a new well pump and new wiring throughout.

104 Rocky Road, Walterboro, 29488 3 Beds 4 Baths | $1,299,999 | Single Family Residence | 4,228 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Boarding Green Pond Hwy, beautifully sited within these 16.8 magnificent acres is an exquisite home secluded in its amenities and one of a kind Southern design. Within the middle of the home is a touch of history. Current owners moved an early 1900's home that was located on the front of the property and continued to build around it making it one of kind and unique. Of this stunning structure, you will find well thought-out custom living spaces that are both classic and functional, including the heart pine walls and floors throughout the home. There is an entrance from each wing giving all 3 masters suites the ability to enjoy the porch while looking over the fully stocked pond.

