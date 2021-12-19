Check out these houses for sale in Defuniak Springs

(DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

199 Wilderness Trail, Defuniak Springs, 32433 4 Beds 2 Baths | $289,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Breath taking views from this nice unique home or from your very own dock on Lake Juniper. 2 bedrooms & 1 bath upstairs and 2 bedrooms & 1 bath downstairs. Home has new flooring, ceiling fans, appliances including a washer and dryer. County site sates its 1508 sq ft. but with measuring the home it is about 2000 sq ft. Home is on public water but does have a private well (seller not sure of working condition).All matters of importance should be verified by buyer.

4031 Co Hwy 1087, Defuniak Springs, 32433 4 Beds 2 Baths | $324,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,777 Square Feet | Built in 1980

More pictures coming soon! Calling all Investors. Cash Only! An opportunity to own two homes! The main home is 2625 sq. ft. with an additional 1,000 sq. ft. in porches and ramps. 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath. The bedrooms on each end of the home are 22x23! The Master Bath is set up for handicap usage. The home will need some TLC to bring it back to it's former glory.The second home on the property, built in 2007, is 2 BR 1 BA, 1152 sq. ft. It is perfect for a Mother-In-Law home or for a rental. It is occupied now by a renter. Both homes are heated and cooled by window units.

Lot 8 E Larkspur Avenue, Defuniak Springs, 32433 3 Beds 2 Baths | $269,285 | Single Family Residence | 1,381 Square Feet | Built in 2022

This new construction home is one of a kind! This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home and will feature vinyl plank flooring throughout the entire home. The master bedroom will have trey ceilings while one of the guest bedrooms will have a vaulted ceiling. The electric fireplace in the living room with give the perfect sense of coziness in the winter months. The kitchen will feature a breakfast bar and granite countertops. There is a two car garage with a storage room. This home will also feature brick on all four sides of the home.

423 Twin Lakes Dr Drive, Defuniak Springs, 32433 4 Beds 3 Baths | $638,500 | Single Family Residence | 3,452 Square Feet | Built in 1975

This impeccably maintained stunning home offers a backyard oasis perfect for entertaining, an additional living space off the kitchen, In-Law suite and incredible finishes throughout. You'll note the West Indies/Caribbean style floor plan, unique custom ceiling features and the abundant natural light flooding into the home. Enjoy the tropical splendor in the courtyard with a shady sitting area under the pergola, new brick pavers, new landscaping, rubber mulch and a waterfall/pond to add to the ambiance. The kitchen features a WOLF gas stove with a dual ovens and 2 skillets, beautiful cabinetry with an abundance of storage, dual dishwashers, built-in fridge, built-in coffee station, 2 microwaves and a large bar suitable for seating for 6. Also in the kitchen area you'll find a wonderful kee

