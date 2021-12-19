On the hunt for a home in Athens? These houses are on the market

(Athens, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Athens will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

405 Sunset Drive, Malakoff, 75148 3 Beds 2 Baths | $229,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,737 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Comfortable 3 bedroom, 2 bath home featuring many updates throughout. 2 spacious living areas, one with WBFP. Convenient kitchen and dining area. Split bedroom arrangement. Huge, Welcoming, Covered Back Porch. Storage Shed. Large, fenced, backyard. Conveniently located minutes from Cedar Creek Lake, schools and shopping.

7017 Fm 2494, Athens, 75751 3 Beds 2 Baths | $209,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,932 Square Feet | Built in 1971

BOM after buyers had a personal life change and had to cancel the sale while pending. Come check out this clean and well kept property on just under 1 acre of land. Property boasts natural light, updated granite countertops, updated light fixtures, and spacious back driveway with 4 car garage. Plenty of opportunity and space to add your own touches! All information is deemed reliable and true. please verify. No sign in yard.

3212 Bogota Rd, Athens, 75752 3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,494 Square Feet | Built in 1978

PRICE DROP! MOTIVATED SELLERS! INVESTMENT! SOLD AS-IS Make it your own or flip it. Some remodeling has been done and but otherwise a blank slate for you to put your touches on it! Master bedroom, bathroom and hall bath completed. Old flooring is removed. Fresh paint, new flooring and a new roof needed. Laundry room off kitchen.

503 Colonial Drive, Athens, 75751 3 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,497 Square Feet | Built in 1965

NEW LISTING! THIS DARLING HOME IN AWONDERFUL NEIGHBORHOOD WILL NOT LASTLONG SO CALL TODAY FOR YOUR APPOINTMENT. 3 LARGE BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS WJTH A 2 CAR COVERED GARAGE(COULD EASILY BE CONVERTED INTO A GARAGE) IS READY TO MOVE INTO. BEAUTIFUL, NEWLY REPLACED WOOD-LIKE FLOORS, BUILT INS IN LIVING ROOM. ROOF ONLY 5 YEARS OLD. YOU WILL LOVE THE BACKYARD WITH MATURE TREES AND PLENTY OF ROOM FOR KIDS TO PLAY.

