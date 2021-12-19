Check out these Marion homes on the market

(Marion, IL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Marion. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1601 Eugene Lane, Marion, 62959 3 Beds 2 Baths | $240,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,184 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Beautifully landscaped brick home on a corner lot with mature shade trees. Very inviting entertaining home with cathedral ceilings. All bedrooms have walk in closets. Central vac throughout house. Kitchen has quartz counter tops and double oven. Enclosed seasonal room for relaxing. Covered patio. Master bath has a jacuzzi tub. Large garage. Location is key. Convenient to schools, shopping and more.

For open house information, contact TANYA BUNDREN, RE/MAX INTEGRITY at 618-499-2520

507 E Everett Street, Marion, 62959 3 Beds 3 Baths | $115,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,996 Square Feet | Built in 1925

If you are looking for a home with charm and character, you will want to see this one for sure. Step through the door to see the soaring 10 ft ceilings, gorgeous hardwood floors, and a brick fireplace. The extra-large windows bring in lots of light and warmth. You have solid wood pocket doors that lead to an elegant dining room with the same hardwood floors and a beautiful built-in hutch. The kitchen has white cabinets, plenty of counter space, and a large walk-in pantry. There are two masters bedrooms in this home. One is on the main level. You will not believe the size of the rooms in this home. The carriage has a loft for extra storage. There is an outside fenced area for a furry friend.

For open house information, contact ANGELA SMITH, RE/MAX INTEGRITY C at 618-499-2520

1013 S Buchanan Street, Marion, 62959 3 Beds 1 Bath | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1935

Charming 3 bed 1 bath bungalow that would make a great starter home or investment property. Call for your private showing today!

For open house information, contact ROBERT THOMPSON, COLDWELL BANKER J. DAVID THOMPSON at 618-997-1868

2763 Kokopelli Drive, Marion, 62959 4 Beds 4 Baths | $360,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,944 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Custom built 2 story brick home in Kokopelli Estates adjacent to golf course. Located on a beautiful wooded landscaped lot with sprinkler system. Additional lot has been added to back yard. Very spacious home with formal living & dining rooms.Family room with fireplace. Large kitchen & breakfast area. 4/5 bedrooms, master bath has jet tub & walk-in closet. Finished basement with rec room & storage area. Large deck off main level. Basketball court in backyard. A must see!! n/a

For open house information, contact ROBERT THOMPSON, COLDWELL BANKER J. DAVID THOMPSON at 618-997-1868