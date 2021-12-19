Homes for sale in Richmond: New listings

(RICHMOND, VA) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

3122 Woodrow Avenue, Richmond, 23222 4 Beds 5 Baths | $650,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,344 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Looking for luxury living in historic Northside Richmond? Look no further friends! 3122 Woodrow is the home for you! This quality home is currently under construction and this one, is a game changer. This unique builds offers 3,344 sqft, an open floor plan, chefs kitchen with luxury gas range, oak hardwoods throughout, two gas fireplaces, two laundry rooms (one on each level), elegant coffered/tray ceilings, tankless water heater, and an oversized attached two car garage that has been finished and conditioned. Like your privacy? Perfect! All four bedrooms in this home have their own on-suite bathroom! There are two main primary bedrooms. One on the first floor and a massive 22x24 primary with tray ceilings and a gas fireplace on the second floor. The double doors on your second floor primary open up into a beautiful, well lit, eight foot wide hallway that will have built in bookcases, a tray ceiling, and high end molding! This builder pulled out all the stops on the exterior as well! James Hardie siding, sod and irrigation, wrought iron rails on the front porch, fenced in yard, and decorative stamped cement. This home is also in walking distance to local shopping and restaurants!

4717 West Grace Street, Richmond, 23230 3 Beds 2 Baths | $449,950 | Single Family Residence | 1,679 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Welcome home to 4717 W Grace St! This beautiful, brick home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and is ready for its new owner. Upon entering, the spacious family room boasts tons of natural light and a beautiful fireplace. Tucked behind is the perfect nook for a home gym, office, or reading room. Stepping through the family room, you’ll find a cozy dining area flowing directly into the recently renovated kitchen (2020). The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and all of the cabinet space you could need. Finishing off the first floor are two generously sized bedrooms and a full bath. Heading upstairs, there is no shortage of space! This huge primary bedroom features large closets on either side and a spacious primary bath featuring dual vanities and a tile shower. Out back, you will enjoy entertaining guests or just relaxing on the patio overlooking a wonderful yard with a shed large enough to accommodate all your outdoor equipment! Schedule your showing today to see this amazing home for yourself before it's too late!

13115 Densmore Place, Henrico, 23233 4 Beds 3 Baths | $399,875 | Single Family Residence | 2,228 Square Feet | Built in 1988

THERE IS NO PLACE LIKE HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS! Newer Windows, a 40 year roof installed at some point, waterproofing of crawl space and more! A welcoming foyer greets you as you enter the main level, featuring plenty of natural light, hardwood floors, & formal dining room. The relaxed & pleasant ambiance of the expansive yet cozy family room is accented with a large brick fireplace & access through the french doors to the rear deck/private outdoor space. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, peninsula countertop great for food prep&entertaining,& breakfast nook with bay window. Head upstairs to the primary bedroom, walk-in closet&private ensuite bath with tub/shower combo.The backyard features a large deck & fenced yard. Additional features include a large 1-car garage & floored walk-up attic for extra storage! The Wellesley lifestyle includes clubhouse, pool, two lakes, walking/fitness trails, playgrounds, basketball courts, & tennis courts. Conveniently located in the heart of Short Pump, near shopping, restaurants, entertainment, & major highways.

6209 Strathmore Road, North Chesterfield, 23234 2 Beds 2 Baths | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 888 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Cute 2 bedroom fully renovated home with 2 full baths. Open concept with new white shaker cabinets and granite tops and new stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms have ceramic tile floors and showers with all new fixtures. New roof, vinyl siding, vinyl windows, and HVAC and new deck. Paved drive and large lot.

