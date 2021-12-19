Urban living in Omaha without a mansion? Townhomes for sale now

(OMAHA, NE) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Omaha’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Contrary to the perceptions of some, townhouses also often provide a strong value compared to traditional homes. When compared in a given neighborhood, townhomes have been shown to often be more affordable than standalone homes - and with smaller lot sizes their property taxes can also be lower than conventional homes, while their HOA fees can be lower than condos.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in Omaha, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

1903 S 7Th Street, Omaha, 68108 2 Beds 3 Baths | $350,000 | Townhouse | 1,454 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Mark Hinrichs, M: 402-850-4201, mhinrichs@kw.com, https://www.kw.com - Welcome to Dahlman Rows! These townhomes are nestled in an established neighborhood just south of downtown/Little Italy and east of Little Bohemia. All units have a welcoming covered front porch and a rooftop deck, affording stunning views. Large 2 car garage on the main level. 2nd story has a drop zone, powder room, an open kitchen and living room ideal for entertaining. 3rd story has 2 bedrooms with attached bathrooms, plus stackable washer/dryer. On the penthouse level, you will find a spacious bedroom with a vaulted ceiling, large primary bathroom, and access to the rooftop deck. Rooftop decks include connections for gas grills and water spigots. You will love the convenience of low maintenance and the ease of living in new construction. Quality built with James Hardie Prefinished siding, Kohler fixtures throughout, LVT flooring, and quartz countertops. New elementary school close by at 10th & Pine to be comple

1013 Park Avenue, Omaha, 68105 2 Beds 1 Bath | $399,000 | Townhouse | 1,582 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Welcome to 1013 Park Ave. This one year old Townhome provides an urban lifestyle in a gated community, complete with a front patio and deck off the living room. Out of 12 units this is the Corner Unit with the best views, with 12 windows just on the main floor you are flooded with Natural light and views of Downtown Omaha. Enjoy the underground secured oversized 2 car garage. Storage galore. Luxury living at its finest w/open floor plan, quartz countertops, hexagon ceramic tile backsplash, premium textured veneer cabinetry and more. These are a diamond in the rough! So go enjoy life. Located just minutes from downtown, Midtown Crossing, and the Blackstone District.

960 S 119Th Court, Omaha, 68154 3 Beds 4 Baths | $325,000 | Townhouse | 2,392 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Stephen Leick, M: 402-990-4750, stephenleick@kw.com, https://www.LeickHomes.com - Open House Saturday (12/18) 11am-1pm. WOW! This is the OPPORTUNITY you have been waiting for - a fully updated townhome in the coveted Wedgewood subdivision! This magnificent 2-story, 2,400 finished SF, 3 bedroom suites each with their own bathroom, 2 car townhome has everything you need to live in luxury! The very reasonable HOA dues will grant you access to a world-class experience! Clubhouse, pool, tennis courts, lawn care, snow removal, exterior maintenance, and property insurance! The newly renovated kitchen is the centerpiece of this townhome - boasting very high-end granite countertops, Italian ceramic tile floor, all new appliances, Casablanca ceiling fan, and all new paint (including all cabinets)! Rest easy knowing that nearly everything in this home has been updated - bathrooms, Pella windows and sliding glass doors, carpet, baseboards, paint throughout, new washer/dryer/security system (all i

615 Center Street, Omaha, 68108 3 Beds 3 Baths | $398,000 | Townhouse | 1,731 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Mark Hinrichs, M: 402-850-4201, mhinrichs@kw.com, https://www.kw.com - Welcome to Dahlman Rows! These townhomes are nestled in an established neighborhood just south of downtown/Little Italy and east ofLittle Bohemia. All units have a welcoming covered front porch and a rooftop deck, affording stunning views. Large 2 car garage on themain level. 2nd story has a drop zone, powder room, an open kitchen and living room ideal for entertaining. 3rd story has 2 bedroomswith attached bathrooms, plus stackable washer/dryer. On the penthouse level, you will find a spacious bedroom with a vaulted ceiling, large primary bathroom, and access to the rooftop deck. Rooftop decks include connections for gas grills and water spigots. You will love the convenience of low maintenance and the ease of living in new construction. Quality built with James Hardie Prefinished siding, Kohler fixtures throughout, LVT flooring, and quartz countertops. New elementary school close by at 10th & Pine to be completed

