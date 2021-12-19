Take a look at these homes for sale in Austin

(Austin, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Austin. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

1817 Arborside Drive, Austin, 78754 4 Beds 2 Baths | $404,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,470 Square Feet | Built in None

The Privet is a 1,470 square foot home that offers 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. As you enter the home, you are welcomed by the open concept living room and kitchen with a breakfast bar. The 3 extra bedrooms and extra bath are located privately in a wing on one side of the home. Continuing into the kitchen, features include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and decorative tile backsplash. The dining area looks out to the covered patio and is right next to the main bedroom, bedroom 1, which offers a spacious bathroom and walk-in closet. This home also includes a covered patio, professionally landscaped and irrigated yard complete with Bermuda sod. This home includes our HOME IS CONNECTED base package which includes the Alexa Voice control, Front Door Bell, Front Door Deadbolt Lock, Home Hub, Light Switch, and Thermostat.

1635 Westlake Dr, West Lake Hills, 78746 3 Beds 4 Baths | $2,000,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,914 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Custom Built Home nestled in the trees on 1 acre private lot in the Heart of Westlake Hills conveniently located to Bee Cave Rd and Capital of Texas Highway (360). Original Owner. Ready for Immediate Move In. 2914 SF per Floor Plan Graphics. As you enter the home, large foyer with spacious living and dining area. Great Room with wood floors and cozy fireplace opens to kitchen and breakfast area. Kitchen on main level with breakfast area overlooks private tree-lined backyard. Large covered deck off breakfast area with views of the Hill Country and peaceful sounds of a wet weather creek located at back of property. Spacious Master bedroom on main level with large walk in closet. 2nd bedroom on lower level with full bath. 3rd bedroom on lower level is private guest suite with separate entrance. Kitchenette includes refrigerator, cooktop, microwave, washer and dryer connections which makes for a convenient stay for guests or family. and Washer and Dryer connections make for a convenient stay. Access to back deck can be enjoyed by all. 17x17 Game room on lower level with large windows to enjoy views. Spacious Walk in Storage area on lower level. Casual or formal indoor and outdoor living spaces throughout this home ideal for entertaining family and friends. Washer/Dryer, refrigerator on main level and in Guest suite convey. Close to everything Westlake Hills has to offer and minutes to Downtown Austin. Eanes ISD

4501 S 3Rd St, Austin, 78745 2 Beds 1 Bath | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 741 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Amazing investment opportunity for tear down or major remodel in HOT 78745*Property being sold as-is*Home is habitable and has been recently occupied, however, value is in the land*Charming curb appeal*Large lot, shaded by beautiful trees*Hardwood floors*Central heat and air*Large backyard deck*Great South Austin location; less than 5 miles to downtown and easy access to ABIA, Mopac, Hwy 360 and St Edwards University*Minutes to hotspots like SOCO, St Elmo Market, Radio Coffee, Cosmic Coffee, and just a few blocks from St David's Hospital*Lots new construction homes and and ADUs in the area

10617 Gonzales Ranger Pass, Austin, 78754 4 Beds 2 Baths | $455,490 | Single Family Residence | 1,922 Square Feet | Built in None

The Reagan II is a thoughtfully designed 1,922 sq. ft. 4 bed, 2 bath home perfect for any family. This beautiful home features a spacious kitchen looking out into the large dining area and family room. The kitchen features quartz countertops, tile backsplash, a large breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the open space perfect for entertaining. The main bedroom, bedroom 1, is located off the large family room and includes 2 spacious closets. The Reagan II also offers a large covered patio with full yard irrigation and sod. This home includes our HOME IS CONNECTED base package which includes the Alexa Voice control, Front Doorbell, Front Door Deadbolt Lock, Home Hub, Light Switch, and Thermostat.

